Today is the first day of the New Year — the day you promised yourself you’d quit smoking. If you’re finding it hard, try working out! New research shows how exercising may reduce tobacco withdrawal symptoms.

We all know that smoking is bad for us, but quitting can be hard. Withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, trouble sleeping, or even depression are commonly reported by people struggling with tobacco addiction.

In addition to specialized support services that might help you to deal with these symptoms, meditation and avoiding smoking triggers are also helpful methods.

Exercise is known to reduce nicotine withdrawal symptoms. Older studies have shown that even a short 10-minute bout of moderate exercise can have immediate effects of reducing tobacco cravings.

The exact mechanisms responsible for this effect remain largely unknown. But new research brings us closer to understanding these mechanisms, as it shows how various degrees of exercise intensity affect nicotine cravings in mice.

Dr. Alexis Bailey, senior lecturer in neuropharmacology at St George’s University of London in the United Kingdom, is the corresponding author of the study, and the findings were published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.