A new review and analysis of recent studies argues that regular consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks leads to obesity and overweight in both children and adults. The authors call for stricter national policies worldwide.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36.5 percent of all adults and around 17 percent of all children and adolescents in the United States have obesity.

A healthful diet and regular exercise are both at the core of obesity prevention and treatment.

But all too often, stores will tempt us with foods and beverages that are made to taste good, a lot of which are packed with ingredients that can exacerbate weight gain.

Sugary drinks have frequently been cited as a seemingly innocuous, easily available product with a harmful potential when it comes to preserving our health. A study published last year, for example, showed that the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) is linked to the onset of metabolic diseases .

And now, researchers from multiple institutions across the globe — including the Special Institute for Preventive Cardiology and Nutrition in Salzburg, Austria, the Geneva University Hospitals in Switzerland, and the University of Navarra in Spain — have teamed up to analyze recent studies targeting the potential link between sugary drinks and obesity.

“The evidence base linking SSBs with obesity and overweight in children and adults has grown substantially in the past 3 years,” says review co-author Dr. Nathalie Farpour-Lambert. “We were able to include 30 new studies not sponsored by the industry in this review, an average of 10 per year.”

“[R]ecent evidence suggests that SSB consumption is positively associated with obesity in children. By combining the already published evidence with this new research, we conclude [that] public health policies should aim to reduce the consumption of SSBs and encourage healthy alternatives such as water.” Dr. Nathalie Farpour-Lambert

The review was published last week in the journal Obesity Facts, of the European Association for the Study of Obesity.