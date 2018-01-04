A new study looks to blood caffeine levels in search of a better means to diagnose Parkinson’s disease before the first clear symptoms start to show.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that is characterized by tremor of the limbs, difficulties with maintaining balance and coordination, and slowness of movement.

The disease tends to develop in adults over 60 years of age, and its symptoms are known to worsen over time.

Parkinson’s disease affects more than 4 million people globally, and in the United States, around 60,000 new cases are diagnosed yearly, according to data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Previous research has revealed that early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can lead to improved health outcomes, decelerated symptoms, and preserved neuromotor abilities.

But so far, it has been difficult to diagnose the condition in its early stages, due to the fact that the most obvious symptoms — which are related to motor impairment — become more visible only in the later stages of the disease.

Now, scientists from the Juntendo University School of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan, are investigating the potential of blood caffeine level tests in diagnosing Parkinson’s early on.

“Previous studies have shown a link between caffeine and a lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, but we haven’t known much about how caffeine metabolizes within the people with the disease,” explains study author Dr. Shinji Saiki.

The researchers’ findings were published yesterday in the journal Neurology.