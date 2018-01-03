One major stumbling block in the treatment of depression is the fact that while antidepressants are an effective option, they do not work in all people with the condition. Scientists report a discovery that may explain why this is the case.

Share on Pinterest Researchers reveal a receptor that may shape whether or not a person responds to a specific antidepressant treatment.

Marianne Müller and her colleagues from the University Medical Center Mainz and the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry, both in Germany, conducted the new research.

Their findings were published in the journal PLOS Biology.

Depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States, affecting around 16.1 million adults each year.

In most cases of depression, psychotherapy, antidepressant medications (such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), or a combination of both are prescribed to help treat symptoms. However, only one third of people with depression benefit from the antidepressant that they are prescribed.

There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to treating depression and no way to predict whether or not a specific treatment will work for a person. Therefore, the most effective treatment is currently identified through a process of trial and error until the right fit is found.