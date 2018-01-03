Eating meals at the same time each day may be an effective way to improve quality of life for individuals with neurodegenerative disorders, a new study suggests.

Researchers suggest that restricting eating times may benefit people with Huntington's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

In a study conducted on mice with Huntington’s disease, researchers discovered that restricting feeding time to the same 6-hour period every day for 3 months led to improvements in sleep quality and motor skills.

Study co-author Christopher Colwell, who works at the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal eNeuro.

Neurodegenerative disorders are conditions that involve the destruction of nerve cells. This can affect cognitive functions, such as learning and memory, as well as movement, balance, and speech.

Huntington’s disease is just one of many neurodegenerative disorders. Caused by an inherited mutation in a gene called HTT, Huntington’s disease is characterized by thinking problems and uncontrollable body movements.

It is estimated that around 30,000 people in the United States are living with Huntington’s disease, and a further 200,000 people are at risk of developing the condition.

There are currently no treatments that can halt or reverse Huntington’s disease, but there are medications that can help people with the condition to manage their symptoms.

The new study from Colwell and colleagues, however, suggests that a change in eating patterns may also help to improve the quality of life for individuals with Huntington’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.