The risk of developing heart failure is highly dependent on diet, lifestyle, and genetics. A new study, however, suggests that where we live may also play a key role.

Researchers discovered that people who lived in deprived areas were more likely to develop heart failure than individuls who resided in wealthier areas.

Co-senior study author Dr. Elvis Akwo, who is a postdoctoral research fellow from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, and colleagues note that previous research has shown that a person’s individual socioeconomic status can have negative health implications.

But the team says that this new study shows that the socioeconomic status of one’s neighborhood can also affect heart failure risk.

The researchers recently published their findings in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcome.

Heart failure occurs when the heart is no longer able to pump enough oxygen-rich blood to aid the functioning of other organs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it affects around 5.7 million adults in the United States.

While there is currently no cure for heart failure, lifestyle changes, medications, and surgery are some of the treatments that can help to prolong survival. Still, around 50 percent of people with heart failure die within 5 years of being diagnosed.

As such, it is important to identify all risk factors for heart failure, as this guides us toward strategies that can help to prevent the condition.

From their study, Dr. Akwo and his colleagues believe that they have identified a person’s place of residence as a risk factor for heart failure.

In order to reach their findings, the researchers analyzed the data of 27,078 adults aged 40–79. All subjects were part of the Southern Community Cohort Study, which is a health study of adults across 12 states in southeastern America, between 2002 and 2009.

Around 69 percent of the participants were African-American, and around 63 percent were women.

The team divided the subjects into three groups, ranging from those who lived the least-deprived neighborhoods to those who lived in the most deprived.