Although we may think we already know all about how our taste buds work, science has proven us wrong yet again. Researchers from the University at Buffalo, NY, have identified a new piece of the taste puzzle that allows us to tell the difference between flavors.

Sweet, salty, savory, sour, and bitter — these are the five tastes that allow us to enjoy daily meals, motivate us to seek the best restaurants and markets, and cook imaginative dishes.

They also have a more practical role tied to our evolution as a species — that is, to keep us safe from harm by giving us clues as to which plants may be toxic, as well as which ingredients are harmful or unlikely to provide the necessary nutrients.

Although we know much about how our sense of taste works, every new study seems to uncover fresh and previously unsuspected insights about this crucial mechanism.

One such discovery is linked to our ability to distinguish sweet, bitter, and savory, or umami, flavors. So far, it has been thought that one protein — called transient receptor potential 5 (TRPM5) — was primarily responsible for “encod[ing] sweet, umami (amino acid), and bitter taste sensations.”

Now, Kathryn Medler — at the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences in New York — in collaboration with colleagues from international institutions, has conducted research on mice that uncovered the role played by another protein in perceiving the sweet, savory, and bitter taste trio.

“Our research shows that there is redundancy in the taste system. This is important because taste is actually central to our survival. If you can’t taste something bitter, you might gobble up something that’s poisonous without ever knowing that it could be harmful.” Kathryn Medler

She also notes that “[t]aste, in general, is one of our underappreciated senses,” which makes it all the more important that we should pay more attention to the underpinnings of this mechanism.

Medler and colleagues’ findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Early Edition.