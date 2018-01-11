We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

Want to get fit this year, but don’t know where to start? We have chosen the best fitness blogs to empower you and help to get you started on your journey to tip-top physical fitness. Share on Pinterest Fitness blogs aim to inspire, empower, and motivate you to reach your health and fitness goals. Getting up off the couch and taking part in regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do to ensure you remain healthy. Regular exercise can help to control your weight, strengthen your bones and muscles, and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Furthermore, being active improves your mood, mental health, mobility, and ability to complete tasks as an older adult, as well as increases your chances of living longer. Adults are recommended to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week to achieve substantial health benefits, and increase to 300 minutes for more extensive benefits. If you are stuck on where to begin or are worried about getting injured, the good news is that aerobic activity — such as brisk walking — is considered to be safe for most people. Hundreds of fitness blogs are also available to help you on your way and provide tips, ideas, and information on the best types of activity to boost fitness and instructions on how to do them. Medical News Today have trawled through the many fitness blogs out there to bring you the top 10 fitness blogs for 2018.