Psychological stress is a well-known risk factor for illness, but how exactly does it make us sick? A new study has provided some interesting insight. Researchers help to explain how stress can make us sick. Researchers at Michigan State University in East Lansing have revealed how a protein known as corticotropin-releasing factor receptor subtype 1 (CRF1) responds to stress by sending signals to specific immune cells. This causes immune cells to release chemical substances that can trigger a host of diseases, including asthma, lupus, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Study co-author Adam Moeser, of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology. We all experience stress, and we've probably ended up with stress-induced sickness at one point or another. In fact, according to the 2015 Stress in America Survey, around 31 percent of adults in the United States report that stress has a strong or very strong influence on their physical health. But how is it that psychological stress can make us physically ill? To help shed some light, Moeser and colleagues investigated the effects of stress on mast cells.

Mast cells, CRF1, and stress Mast cells are immune cells that play a key role in inflammatory and allergic diseases, including asthma, IBS, anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reaction, and lupus. In response to allergens — such as pollen, dust mites, or peanuts — mast cells release a chemical substance called histamine, which works to rid the body of these allergens. This process is what triggers symptoms of allergy, including watery eyes, runny nose, and airway inflammation. Previous research has shown that the activity of mast cells — a type of immune cell — heightens in response to psychological stress, and this, too, can cause illness. What are the underlying mechanisms for this stress response, though? This is what Moeser and his colleagues sought to find out. For their study, the researchers looked at two groups of mice: one that had normal CRF1 receptors on their mast cells, and one that was lacking in CRF1 receptors. CRF1, also known as corticotropin-releasing hormone, is a peptide involved the body’s response to stress. In the study, both groups of mice were exposed to psychological stress and allergic stress, wherein the immune system becomes overactive.