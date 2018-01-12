Besides the ever-so-annoying belly fat, there’s also a much more “invisible” — but just as harmful — kind of fat: one that sits around our internal organs. What causes this, and is it possible to get rid of it? A new study has some answers.

Too much sitting down can build 'invisible' fat, says new study.

For one thing, we need get off our tushies, and pronto! Sedentary time correlates directly with how much fat we build around our organs, according to the new study , which was published in the journal Obesity.

For another, we need to exercise. The research shows that sitting has an even more harmful effect for those who don’t work out enough.

You might be tempted to think, “Thank you, Captain Obvious,” but actually, few people are aware of the importance of body fat distribution and the fact that the fat around our organs puts us at serious risk of chronic illness.

The new study was led by Dr. Joe Henson, research associate at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, who comments on the importance of the study, saying, “We know that spending long periods of time sedentary is unhealthy and a risk factor for chronic illnesses, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.”

“Likewise, the amount of fat deposited around our internal organs may also predispose us to these diseases,” Dr. Henson says, and he’s not the only one. In a previous study we reported on, visceral fat inside the abdominal cavity was shown to raise the risk of heart disease.