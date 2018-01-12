On January 1, I vowed to give up alcohol and coffee for 1 month and embark on a new diet and exercise regime in an attempt to lose those excess pounds. Twelve days in, I’m making progress. I feel healthier, and I feel like I look better. Then, I spot this study.

Share on Pinterest We might perceive ourselves to be bigger or smaller than we really are.

It basically says, “You’re not as thin as you think you are.” Great.

In a nutshell, researchers from the University of Western Australia in Perth have uncovered new evidence that our brains trick us into thinking that our bodies are smaller than they actually are.

This is not what I wanted to read when I got up this morning.

That said, I was also intrigued by the research. Why might my perceptions of body size be out of sync? I decided to look into it further.

Dr. Jason Bell, of the School of Psychological Science at the University of Western Australia, and his colleagues enrolled 103 young women to participate in a laboratory experiment.

Participants were asked to look at 71 photos of other women, all of whom were different body sizes.

On viewing each photo, the participants were asked to judge the size of the women by putting a marker along a “bodyline,” which the researchers describe as a visual analog scale that ranges from underweight to obese.

Interestingly, the women tended to judge the body size of each woman by the previous image they had viewed. Therefore, on seeing an image of a woman who was overweight, they would perceive her to be a healthy weight if the previous image they had viewed was of woman of a healthy weight.