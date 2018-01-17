There are many different ways to manage weight, but which is better for our long-term health? A new study has found a link between multiple types of weight loss surgery and lower all-cause mortality rates overall.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over a third of adults in the United States lives with obesity.

This is particularly worrisome as the condition is also linked to other negative health outcomes, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

The most common ways to manage excess weight are dieting, physical exercise, weight loss drugs, and bariatric, or weight loss, surgery.

Individuals aiming to get back into shape may opt for one or a combination of these treatments, depending on what choices are most suitable for them.

Bariatric surgery is usually offered to individuals diagnosed with “severe obesity,” which is defined as a having a body mass index (BMI) of over 35.

This surgery type aims to make the stomach smaller, so that a person’s appetite — as well as the amount of food that they can ingest — is reduced.

Types of bariatric surgery include:

laparoscopic banding, during which a ring is placed around a segment of the stomach so as to “section off” part of it, thereby reducing how much of the stomach a person can use to ingest food

gastric bypass, or Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, which requires both “sectioning off” the stomach so that less food can be ingested, and cutting the low intestine so that it can be attached directly to the now-smaller section of the stomach

laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, in which much of the stomach is removed, with only a smaller “wedge” left, which can hold a lower amount of food

Recently, Orna Reges, Ph.D., and others from Clalit Health Services in Tel Aviv, Israel, conducted a study that explored which types of weight loss strategy and procedures are associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality.