Hunger is an important, natural reminder for people to keep their bodies fueled. But often, an appetite can come back even when we have eaten enough.

High appetites can be caused by the kinds of food we eat, the way we eat them, and diet plans that leave a person feeling hungry, among other reasons.

Weight loss pills make big claims about suppressing appetite but their effectiveness is uncertain, and they often come with dangerous side effects.

The following techniques are natural, risk-free methods to suppress appetite. They can be put into action to tackle hunger cravings in a healthful way.

Natural ways to suppress appetite

There is a range of things a person can due to reduce their appetite, including:

1. Eating more protein or fat



Eating foods rich in protein or fat may help reduce hunger cravings.

Not all foods satisfy hunger equally. Protein and fats are better than carbohydrates at reducing hunger, especially those high in sugar.

Studies consistently show that protein and fats are essential for satisfying hunger and keeping people full for longer.

Protein-rich foods recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans include:

lean meats

eggs

beans and peas

nuts

soy products

Greek yogurt

Foods that are good sources of fats include:

nuts

seeds

avocado

olive oil

cheese

coconut

grass-fed butter

eggs

2. Choosing high-fiber foods

Fiber does not break down like other foods, so it stays in the body for longer. This slows down digestion and keeps people feeling full throughout the day.

Research suggests that fiber can be an effective appetite suppressant. High-fiber diets are also associated with lower obesity rates.

On the other hand, another review found that introducing extra fiber into the diet was effective in less than half of the studies they looked at.

More research is needed to identify which sources of fiber are the most effective for suppressing appetite.

High-fiber foods include:

whole grains

beans and pulses

fruits, including apples and avocados

almonds

chia seeds

vegetables

3. Drinking more fluids

Drinking a large glass of water directly before eating has been found to make a person feel fuller, more satisfied, and less hungry after the meal.

Another study, which looked at appetite in 50 overweight females, showed that drinking 1.5 liters of water a day for 8 weeks caused a reduction in appetite and weight, and also led to greater fat loss.

A soup starter may also quench the appetite. Research from 2007 showed that people reported feeling fuller immediately after the meal if they had a liquid starter.

4. Eating large volumes of the right foods

Reducing general food intake while dieting can leave people with a ravenous appetite. This can cause a relapse into binge eating.

Dieting does not have to mean going hungry. Some foods are high in nutrients and energy, but low in calories. These include vegetables, fruits, beans, and whole grains.

Eating a large volume of these foods will stop the stomach from growling and still allow a calorie deficit.

5. Practicing mindful eating

The brain is a major player in deciding what and when a person eats. If a person pays attention to the food they are eating instead of watching TV during a meal, they may consume less.

Research published in the journal Appetite found that eating a huge meal in the dark led people to consume 36 percent more. Paying attention to food during meals can help a person reduce overeating.

Another article showed that mindfulness might reduce binge eating and comfort eating, which are two significant factors that influence obesity.

The National Institute of Health recommend using mind and body-based techniques, such as meditation and yoga, to curb appetite.

6. Exercising

Exercise is another healthy and effective appetite suppressant.

A review based on 20 different studies found that appetite hormones are suppressed immediately after exercise, especially high-intensity workouts.

They found lower levels of ghrelin in the body, a hormone that makes us hungry, and higher levels of "fullness hormones" such as PPY and GLP-1.

7. Reducing stress

Comfort eating due to stress, anger, or sadness is different from physical hunger.

Research has linked stress with an increased desire to eat, binge eating, and eating non-nutritious food.

Mindfulness practices and mindful eating may reduce stress-related binge eating and comfort eating, according to one review. Regular sleep, social contact, and time spent relaxing can also help tackle stress.

Foods that minimize appetite



Switching from sugar to honey may help suppress appetite.

Protein-rich foods and healthful fats are best for reducing appetite. These include lean meats, avocado, beans, nuts, and cheese.

High-fiber foods keep a person feeling fuller for longer. Good examples are whole grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables.

Pulses, such as beans, lentils, and chickpeas, can directly increase feelings of fullness and may also reduce food intake later, according to a 2017 review.

Dark chocolate suppresses appetite compared to milk chocolate. One study showed that people ate less during their next meal after snacking on dark instead of milk chocolate.

Eggs are high in protein and fat and may promote feelings of fullness and reduce hunger through the day.

Ginger has been shown to reduce appetite and increase fullness, possibly because of its stimulating effect on the digestive system.

Cayenne pepper may reduce appetite in people who are not used to spicy foods.

Honey may suppress the hunger hormone ghrelin, making people feel fuller for longer. People should try switching from sugar to honey.

Tea. Research shows a tea called Yerba Maté can reduce appetite and improve mood when combined with high-intensity exercise.

Takeaway

Restricting food consumption too much can lead to a relapse of overeating. Instead, eating a good amount of the right foods can reduce hunger and food cravings throughout the day.

A person can suppress their appetite by including more protein, fat, and fiber in their meals. Stocking up on vegetables and pulses can make a person feel fuller for longer.

It might also help to try different spices, such as ginger and cayenne pepper, and drink tea to beat unwanted food cravings.