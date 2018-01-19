At my age, I have never considered Botox. Being the early side of 30, skin creams and face masks seem to be keeping those inevitable signs of aging at bay — for now. But new research suggests that this popular cosmetic procedure could tackle another problem: teeth grinding. Is it worth a try?

Share on Pinterest Could Botox treat bruxism? A new study suggests so.

Last year, I found out that I grind and clench my teeth during sleep. This is a common condition known as bruxism, which is estimated to affect around 10 percent of adults in the United States.

I now have to wear a mouthguard at night. This not only gives my partner a fright when I turn to face him first thing in the morning, but the saliva that accumulates during the night is far from pleasant.

Though effective, my mouthguard is unlikely to stop bruxism at the source; it just reduces the damage to my teeth and jaw. This means that symptoms such as an aching jaw and headaches still occur.

In fact, there are currently no recognized treatments that can stop sleep bruxism.

Could Botox — a cosmetic procedure favored by celebrities for temporarily banishing fine lines and wrinkles — be a possible candidate for treating teeth grinding? A new study claims that it could.

In all honesty, I can’t help but be cynical about this research, especially after I saw it was funded by Allergan Pharmaceuticals, who manufacture — yep, you guessed it — Botox. But, intrigued by the claim, I investigate further.