Their results were published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

The recipe for success that the researchers tested consists of three minerals — iron, zinc, and copper — and two essential nutrients — carnitine and phosphatidylserine — which, they say, women tend not to absorb enough of.

“We know that young women, in particular, often have micro-deficiencies in nutrients and that those nutrients play a role in how cells work during exercise. They tend to eat less meat than men, and menstruation also plays an important role in mineral loss.”

Robert DiSilvestro — a nutritionist and researcher at the Ohio State University in Columbus, OH — in collaboration with other researchers, may now have pinpointed the supplementary “shake” of minerals and essential nutrients that could give women the daily energy boost they need.

Still, some nutritionists say that, despite efforts to lead healthier lifestyles, women’s energy metabolism, in particular — their ability to produce energy out of the nutrients they consume — may be impaired, and through no fault of their own.

Much research lately has been dedicated to showing how changing our dietary habits and doing regular aerobic exercise — such as running or biking — can improve our physical and mental health .

Some specialists say that young women are more prone than men to nutritional deficiencies, which can impact their energy levels and keep them from fulfilling their athletic potential. A study claims to have found the right supplement mix to address that issue.

DiSilvestro and team conducted two consecutive experiments, over a period of 1 month each. The participants’ athletic performance was, in each case, measured once at the start, and once at the end of the study period.

For the first experiment, the researchers recruited 28 female participants aged between 18 and 30; half of these were assigned to take the supplement, while the other half were given a placebo and acted as the control group.

The women who were given the supplement would take it by stirring it twice daily into a drink of their choice. “I decided to start with minerals that are commonly low — or thought to be low in many diets — and brought in some of the supporting cast,” explains DiSilvestro.

“These two nutrients [carnitine and phosphatidylserine], which are needed for cell function, are made by our bodies but also come from food we eat,” he notes.

As part of the experiment, the women were asked to engage in a range of aerobic activities: first a 3-mile run, then stationary biking for 25 minutes, and, finally, a test involving stepping on and off a bench.

While all the women were amateur athletes and regularly engaged in running, they did not normally perform the other two exercises they were asked to do during the study.

The researchers explain that this requirement was added on purpose, to understand whether the energy benefits potentially derived from the supplement would extend to a wider rage of physical activities, beyond just running.

Following this first experiment, DiSilvestro and team found that the 14 women who drank their nutritionally packed “shake” ran significantly faster than before, and also compared with their counterparts in the control group. They covered the 3 miles in 25.6 minutes on average, compared with their previous performance of 26.5 minutes on average.

Their performance was also improved in the other two types of exercises. In 25 minutes on the stationary bike, the supplement-takers increased their calculated distance from an average of 6 miles — measured at the beginning of the experiment — to 6.5 miles per average.

They also increased the number of steps in the step test to about 44 from approximately 40 steps in 90 seconds.