Money can’t buy love, we keep saying, but what if it makes love more disposable? A new study says it might, as wealthy people may be more prone to choosing short-term hook-ups over long-term relationships.

People tend to prefer short-term relationships over longer ones, says new research. Or at least, rich people might.

This is the main takeaway from a study led by scientists at Swansea University in the United Kingdom. The findings were published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior.

The researchers — led by Dr. Andrew G. Thomas — wished to put an end to the ever-puzzling question, “What makes people choose their partners the way they do?”

Even more importantly (for those interested in evolutionary psychology), how can we explain the variations within the same sex when it comes to choosing our partners?

Evolution can give us a useful framework for understanding why men might choose differently from women (see the classic and sometimes irritating gender stereotype that women prefer wealth in a partner because they’re faced with the evolutionary costs of child-rearing, while men choose attractiveness because they need to find fertile women).

But even if we do accept this explanation, why do some women choose casual one-night stands over long-term relationships, for example, while some men prefer the opposite?

In an attempt to answer some of these questions, the researchers came up with an interesting experiment.

“[W]hen […] circumstances change,” explains Dr. Thomas, “we expect people to change their [mating] preferences accordingly. What we have done with our research is demonstrate this change in behavior, for the first time, within an experimental setting.”

So here’s what the researchers did.