New research, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, presents a new approach for treating atopic eczema and preventing the worsening of the asthma that sometimes ensues in children.

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, affects between 15 and 20 percent of children and between 1 and 3 percent of adults worldwide.

In the United States, between 10 and 20 percent of children aged 10 and below have atopic eczema, and a total of 28 million Americans are affected by the condition.

The condition is more prevalent among children, and some affected infants go on to develop allergic rhinitis or asthma later in life. This is known as an “ atopic march ” – a phenomenon whose causes, mechanisms, as well as ways to prevent it have puzzled researchers for years.

Now, a new study brings us closer to understanding the roots of atopic march, as scientists at VIB Ghent University in Flanders, Belgium, searched for a cure for both asthma and atopic dermatitis.

The team was led by Dr. Julie Deckers, Prof. Karolien De Bosscher, and Prof. Hamida Hammad – all from Ghent University’s Center for Inflammation Research.