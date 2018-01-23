Morphea is a rare type of skin condition that results in areas of skin becoming hardened or discolored.

These patches can occur on the face and neck, hands, feet, back, or chest. Less often, morphea appears on the legs and arms too. Morphea affects less than 3 out of every 100,000 people.

Morphea is usually painless and will disappear on its own, but this may take several years. The condition may return even after it has gone away.

Causes of morphea



Morphea causes patches of skin to become discolored or hardened.

Image credit: Leith C Jones at English Wikipedia, (2008, March 24) Morphea causes patches of skin to become discolored or hardened.Image credit: Leith C Jones at English Wikipedia, (2008, March 24)

Morphea is considered to be an unusual autoimmune disorder, where the immune system attacks the skin. However, the exact cause of the condition remains unknown.

When morphea occurs, the collagen-producing cells overproduce collagen, causing it to build up and harden.

This could be as a result of:

repeated occurrences of trauma to the skin

aggressive treatments, such as radiation therapy

an infection

skin damage caused by environmental exposure

Morphea is not a contagious condition and cannot spread from person to person.

Symptoms

The symptoms of morphea differ depending on the stage and severity of the condition.

Common signs and symptoms include:

patches of reddish or lilac skin, most commonly found on the torso, stomach or back

linear patches of discolored skin on a person's arms or legs

patches of skin that gradually turn lighter or have a whitish or yellowish center

patches of skin that gradually harden and have a thick, shiny appearance

loss of hair in the affected area

loss of sweat glands in the affected area

The appearance of morphea usually only affects the skin and its underlying tissue, although it can also affect the bone.

Types of morphea



While some types of morphea are painless, some are more serious, which makes an early diagnosis important. While some types of morphea are painless, some are more serious, which makes an early diagnosis important.

There are several types of morphea:

Plaque morphea

Plaque morphea usually consists of a few oval lesions that appear on the skin. The lesions are typically painless but may become itchy. Plaque morphea is the most common type of morphea.

Generalized plaque morphea

Generalized plaque morphea is more widespread than plaque morphea. A person with generalized plaque morphea will have more lesions over a greater area of skin. It can also affect deeper tissues, possibly leading to cosmetic disfigurement and lesions joining together.

Pansclerotic morphea

This form of morphea is rare and will require aggressive treatment. Pansclerotic morphea occurs when the lesions cover almost all of the body, except the hands and feet. It progresses quickly, and medical intervention is necessary to try to manage it.

Linear morphea

Linear morphea is usually found on the arms of legs and appears as a single band of thick, discolored skin. The lesions can extend to the tissue under their skin, as well as the muscles, which can lead to deformities.

Sometimes, linear morphea appears as a line on the forehead, which can cause problems with eyesight and alignment of the teeth. This type of morphea is more likely to affect school-aged children.

Diagnosis

If a person becomes aware of skin changes, such as hard, thickening, or reddish patches developing, it is essential to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

A doctor may make a referral to a dermatologist (a doctor who specializes in skin conditions). They may also consult a rheumatologist (a doctor who specializes joints, bones, and muscles) before making a diagnosis.

There is no test for morphea, so a diagnosis will usually be made using a physical examination. A biopsy may also be taken to rule out other conditions.

Risk factors & complications

Morphea is more likely to occur in women than in men. Although it can affect adults and children, morphea is usually diagnosed in children between the ages of 2 and 14, or adults in their mid-40s.

Complications of morphea include:

restricted joint mobility

pain in the joints

cosmetic deformities, which may lead to low self-esteem

permanent eye damage

loss of hair in the affected area

genital lichen sclerosis, which is an associated condition that can cause itching and burning

Treatment



A vitamin D cream may be recommended to treat morphea. Regularly moisturizing the skin with non-fragranced products may also help. A vitamin D cream may be recommended to treat morphea. Regularly moisturizing the skin with non-fragranced products may also help.

While there is no cure for morphea, there are various treatments which can help stop it spreading, reduce the appearance of lesions on the skin, and control the symptoms until morphea eventually goes away.

Treatment depends on the severity and type of morphea. Some treatment options include:

Phototherapy , which is a form of light therapy that uses artificial ultraviolet light.

, which is a form of light therapy that uses artificial ultraviolet light. Calcipotriene (Dovonex), which is a type of vitamin D cream.

There are several other precautions a person can take to reduce the time it takes morphea to heal. These include:

applying high factor sunscreen before going outside

avoiding long, hot showers

applying moisturizer immediately after bathing

using only natural, non-fragranced products

adding moisture to the air at home by using a humidifier during winter

exercising regularly, which can improve blood circulation

In some cases, doctors may prescribe oral medications, such as methotrexate or high-dose steroids.

When lesions threaten joint mobility or disfigurement, doctors may suggest more aggressive treatment, such as:

corticosteroids

methotrexate

physical therapy

If a child has head or neck morphea, they may need to make regular visits to an eye doctor.

Outlook

Morphea is a rare skin condition that will usually only affect the appearance of the skin and will go away without treatment.

However, in more severe cases, morphea can cause mobility issues or deformities.

In children, morphea can cause eye damage and problems with limb growth and movement.

Anyone who suspects they may have morphea should seek medical advice to ensure they get appropriate treatment and recommendations on how to manage the condition.