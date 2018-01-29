The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine have published one of the largest reports to have ever investigated the effects of electronic cigarettes. We summarize its findings below.

Share on Pinterest A comprehensive new report reviews the health risks of electronic cigarettes.

The report — which can be accessed in full here — reviews over 800 scientific studies and draws several conclusions on various health aspects that may be affected by the use of electronic cigarettes, also known as e-cigarettes.

The need for an in-depth analysis of e-cigarettes is evident given their widespread use. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 12 percent of the American adult population have at least tried an e-cigarette, and approximately 3.7 percent of Americans use e-cigarettes regularly.

E-cigarettes are even more prevalent among young people. Over 20 percent of adults aged between 18 and 24 have tried them, according to the CDC, although this number tends to decline with age.

Despite their widespread use, the health effects of e-cigarettes are still unclear. Here at Medical News Today, we’ve reported on studies suggesting that vaping may not be great for our cardiovascular health, but, admittedly, the evidence is quite limited.

“E-cigarettes cannot be simply categorized as either beneficial or harmful,” says David Eaton, chair of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) committee that wrote up the new report.

“In some circumstances, such as their use by non-smoking adolescents and young adults, their adverse effects clearly warrant concern. In other cases, such as when adult smokers use them to quit smoking, they offer an opportunity to reduce smoking-related illness.” David Eaton

Hopefully, the new NASEM report will help to elucidate this complex issue. Here are some of its conclusions, grouped by how strong the evidence is that supports them. The strength of the evidence ranges from “conclusive” — which is the strongest — to “insufficient” or “no evidence.”