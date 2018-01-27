Yoga is an accessible, low-impact exercise that reduces stress and supports well-being. Could yoga help treat thyroid problems?

The thyroid is a small gland in the throat that secretes hormones. These hormones affect a person's metabolism, body temperature, and growth. They also affect the way a child's brain develops.

When a person has a problem with their thyroid, it can affect both their physical and mental health. This article explores yoga as a complementary therapy for thyroid problems.

Yoga and thyroid health



Yoga may help to relieve stress and ease the symptoms of thyroid conditions.

Yoga is an exercise that helps reduce a person's stress levels. A 2017 study found that yoga reduces the symptoms of stress and improves overall well-being.

Stress is often associated with thyroid problems. For this reason, yoga may be beneficial for thyroid health.

There are a variety of conditions that affect the thyroid. Two of the most common conditions are:

Hyperthyroidism : This is when the thyroid produces an excessive quantity of thyroid hormones. The underlying cause of hyperthyroidism may be Graves' disease or an overactive thyroid.

: This is when the thyroid produces an excessive quantity of thyroid hormones. The underlying cause of hyperthyroidism may be Graves' disease or an overactive thyroid. Hypothyroidism: This is when thyroid hormone production is too low. This is often caused by an autoimmune disease that has damaged the thyroid.

Some evidence also exists that supports a more direct link between yoga and improved thyroid function.

A small study conducted in 2014 found that yoga improved thyroid function. However, the study noted that further studies with more participants were needed to draw firm conclusions.

A 2016 study found that 6 months of yoga practice helped to improve cholesterol levels and levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This reduced the need for thyroid replacement therapy in women suffering from hypothyroidism.

Beneficial yoga poses

The following yoga poses focus on stimulating the throat. They are thought to improve circulation, as well as stretch and strengthen the neck where the thyroid is located.

It is important to only stay in yoga poses for as long as feels comfortable. Beginners can try one or two poses and build on this each time they practice.

Each of the below yoga poses is easy to try at home with a yoga mat.

1. Supported shoulder stand



Supported shoulder stand.

The supported shoulder stand pose involves being upside down, which is known in yoga as an inversion.

Inversions help increased blood flow to the throat. Yoga researchers believe this helps to stimulate the thyroid.

The Sanskrit name for this pose is Sarvangasana.

To do a supported shoulder stand, a person should:

lie down flat on the back

place a folded towel or blanket under the shoulders to support them

bring the shoulders to the edge of the towel while resting the head on the mat

place the arms on either side with palms facing down

press arms and back firmly into the floor

breathe in and lift legs up at a right angle

breathe out and lift legs up, pushing up onto the shoulders

push hands into the lower back to support the hips

keep the stomach pulled in, so the core is strong

hold the body and legs in a straight line up from the shoulders

keep the chin tucked into the chest

breathe deeply three times

lower the legs back down slowly, keeping the core engaged

2. Plow Pose



The Plow Pose is also believed to stimulate the thyroid.

The Sanskrit name for this pose is Halasana.

To do the Plow Pose, a person should begin in the same way as for a shoulder stand.

Rather than holding the legs up in a straight line from the shoulders, they should:

bring the legs right over and behind their head

rest their toes on the floor behind their head

keep their lower back supported with their hands throughout

breathe deeply three times

bring the legs back above the head

slowly lower the legs back to the floor, keeping the core engaged

The Plow is a safe pose, but it may feel uncomfortable for people who are overweight or women with larger breasts.

If a person feels like the Plow Pose makes breathing difficult, they should slowly come out of the position.

3. Fish Pose



The Fish Pose is an excellent pose to do after a shoulder stand or Plow, as it stretches the body in the opposite direction. In yoga, people refer to this as a counter pose.

The Sanskrit name for this pose is Matsyasana.

The Fish Pose is straightforward to perform and is perfect for beginners.

To do the Fish Pose, a person should:

sit down with the legs extended in front of them

place the hands on the mat behind them with their fingers tucked under their buttocks

lower the elbows to the mat and lean backward

align the shoulders with the elbows

gently drop the head back as far as it feels comfortable, with the eventual aim of touching the crown of the head on the mat

keep the chest up and open, imagining a string pulling it up to the sky

breathe deeply three times

slowly lift the head up and release the arms to come out of the position

4. Bridge Pose



The Bridge Pose is good for strengthening the back. It may also help promote thyroid health.

The Sanskrit name for this pose is Setu Bandha Sarvangasana.

To do the Bridge Pose, a person should:

lie on the mat with their back on the floor

draw the feet inwards towards their hips

keep the feet and knees in line with the hips

with arms by the sides of the body, press the palms into the floor

lift the hips up to the sky, imagining a string pulling the hips upward

if this is difficult, put the palms on the lower back for support

tuck the chin into the chest

breathe deeply three times

slowly lower the hips to come out of the position

5. Cobra Pose