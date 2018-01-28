There is increasing evidence that we are what our mothers ate during pregnancy; if they consumed a high-fat diet, then we might suffer the consequences, be it obesity or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. A new study, however, may have uncovered a way to prevent the latter.

Researchers discovered that a compound found in kiwi, celery, and papaya — called pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) — prevented the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in mice whose mothers were fed a high-fat diet.

Study leader Karen Jonscher, Ph.D. — an associate professor of anesthesiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO — and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Hepatology Communications.

NAFLD is defined as a buildup of fat in the liver that is not caused by alcohol consumption.

It is estimated that NAFLD affects between 30 and 40 percent of adults in the United States, making it one of the most common causes of liver disease in the country.

Obesity, high cholesterol levels, hypertension, and high triglyceride levels are key contributors to NAFLD, and these conditions often arise as a result of a high-fat diet.

But it’s not just the foods we eat ourselves that we need to be concerned about; our health could be at risk as a result of the foods our mothers ate during pregnancy.