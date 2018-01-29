Periods usually arrive once each month, but the exact date, flow, cramp severity, and accompanying symptoms are not quite that consistent. For this very reason, the app market is flooded with period trackers that aim to offer insight into your monthly cycle. Share on Pinterest Period tracking apps can help you to learn more about your cycle and plan for future periods. Bleeding occurs every 28 days for the majority of women, but it is common for the menstrual cycle to be either shorter or longer in duration and for bleeding to start anywhere from day 21 to day 40. Period length may also vary and last for 3–8 days, with an average of 5 days. Bleeding is often heaviest on days 1 and 2 and starts to become lighter thereafter. Tracking your period can be useful for several reasons. Period tracking can help you to get to know your own body and cycle and observe any symptoms — such as mood swings or headaches — that may occur during a particular phase of your cycle. Period tracking can help to identify any changes to your menstrual cycle that may be an indicator of potential health issues. Furthermore, using period tracking apps can tell you when you are likely to be most fertile if you are avoiding pregnancy or trying to become pregnant. There are hundreds of apps that track and analyze the menstrual cycle, so how do you know which one is the best fit for you? Medical News Today have tried and tested apps galore to bring you a selection of the top 10 apps to start tracking your period today.

Period Calendar Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest Period Calendar can help to track and predict your period, plus provide information on your fertile window and potential ovulation date. In addition to the basic menstrual cycle tracking function, the app can be used to record temperature, intercourse, birth control, weight, cervical mucus, mood, and any other symptoms. The pill reminder ensures that you will never forget a dose ever again. Whether you need to remember to take medications, supplements, birth control pills, or even an injection, the pill tracker can be set up to remind you.

Flo Period Tracker Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest If you are wondering when you last had a period or would like to know when your next one is due, you can easily find out using Flo. Flo uses machine learning to accurately and reliably predict menstruation and ovulation. Using the app’s bold and simple calendar, you will be able to log how you are feeling, your symptoms, sex drive, and menstruation flow. The app can also be used to track sleep, water consumption, and physical activity. The Insights dashboard helps you to learn more about your body and cycle, and it also provides personalized health insights each day.

Clue Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest Clue has been ranked as the top period and ovulation tracking app by the Obstetrics & Gynecology journal, which is a publication of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Clue uses science to help its users to identify unique patterns in their menstrual cycle. With the app’s period tracker, multiple mood trackers, health logs, and exercise trackers, your health and menstrual cycle will no longer be a mystery. The developers promise to be inclusive of all ages and never use butterflies, flowers, euphemisms, or pink. The app’s unique algorithm learns from the data that you add, which means that the more you use Clue, the smarter it will become.

My Calendar Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest My Calendar is a sophisticated, elegant, and very customizable period tracker. It can help those with irregular cycles as well as people who have worries about conceiving, birth control, and contraception. With My Calendar, you can track regular and irregular periods, temperature, weight, moods, symptoms, and blood flow. With its discreet reminders, you can be prepared for approaching periods along with ovulation and fertile days. You can access all your essential information using the health tracker at a glance, and the calendar can be password-protected to ensure that your information remains private.

Glow Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest Glow can track your period and record your symptoms, mood, sexual activity, and medications. Glow’s data-driven menstrual and ovulation calculator helps women to take control of their reproductive health. The app can forecast periods and ovulation and its predictions become smarter over time. Not only can the app help women who are avoiding or attempting pregnancy, but it also helps those who are undergoing fertility treatments such as intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization. You can make charts of your menstrual and fertility data, set medication, birth control, and ovulation reminders, as well as log more than 40 different health signals. Glow also offers a subscription to unlock comparative insights, premium articles, private messaging, and premium support.

Eve Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest Eve is a savvy period tracker that predicts upcoming periods and your chances of pregnancy. Discover trends in your cycle by logging your moods and symptoms and view your health data in eye-catching charts. With Eve, you can review past periods, forecast future periods and ovulation, and visualize your cycle history in a new way with Eve’s interactive staircase. The app provides access to a community where you can discuss periods, sex, and health. If you are concerned about anything at all, ask the community. No subject is off limits, and you can learn from those who have had similar experiences.

Period Tracker Lite Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest The Period Tracker Lite app makes logging menstrual cycles quick and easy. Press a button at the start of each period and Period Tracker Lite will record your data and use the average of 3 months worth of data to calculate your next period. Take notes each day about your symptoms, such as flow, cramps, bloating, backache, headache, and tender breasts. Your weight, temperature, and a choice of more than 30 moods can also be selected. Period dates, fertility days, and ovulation are all shown in a simple month-view calendar. The app provides comprehensive charts that illustrate weight changes, temperature, period length, cycle length, and symptoms.

Period Plus iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest Period Plus can help you to keep in touch with the duration of your menstrual cycles and tells you when the next one will begin. The app sends you reminders of your next period and fertile window, helping you to get to know your cycle and plan ahead with birth control, pregnancy planning, and even vacations. Period Plus tracks period duration and intensity, cramp intensity, breast tenderness, breakouts, migraines, basal body temperature, cervical mucus, sexual activity, exercise, pregnancy test results, sleep patterns, and more.

My Cycles Android: Free iPhone: Free Share on Pinterest Regardless of whether you are trying to conceive or become an expert on when your next period is due, My Cycles can help. My Cycles tracks periods in a handy calendar and predicts future ones. Wherever you are, you can track your period, symptoms, mood, and medications with My Cycles in an instant. Record your periods, view them at a glance with the easy-to-read calendar, and plan periods, fertile days, and ovulation for the next 12 months. If you are trying to get pregnant, the app lets you know when your chances of conceiving are higher with helpful reminders. Likewise, it tells you when to use extra protection if you are not trying to conceive.