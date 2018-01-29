When it comes to breast cancer prevention, studies have shown that increasing the intake of omega-3 fatty acids can help. New research, however, indicates that certain types of omega-3 may be more effective than others.

Scientists at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, have revealed that omega-3 fatty acids derived from fish oil may be around eight times more effective for halting the development of aggressive breast cancer tumors than those from plant-based sources.

Study co-author Prof. David Ma, who currently works in the Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Guelph, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry.

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States. It is expected that around 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and around 40,920 women will die from the disease.

One of the most aggressive types of breast cancer is HER2-positive breast cancer, wherein breast tumors contain increased levels of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein, which promotes the growth of breast cancer cells.

Around 25 percent of breast cancers are HER2-positive.

Previous research has found that omega-3 fatty acids may stave off breast cancer development, but are certain types of omega-3 more effective than others? Prof. Ma and colleagues wanted to find out.