New research published in the journal Oncogene uncovers a protein that helps breast cancer to spread. The findings may lead to new therapies for invasive breast cancer.

Breast cancer (shown here, under the microscope) needs a specific protein in order to spread, reveals new research.

Despite many public awareness campaigns and scientific advances, breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related mortality in women, after lung cancer.

Breast cancer deaths occur due to metastasis, or the spread of breast cancer from the initial tumor site to the rest of the body.

Between 6 and 10 percent of new breast cancer cases are estimated to already be metastatic when they are first diagnosed.

New research brings us closer to understanding how metastasis takes place and what we can do to stop it.

Dr. Ainhoa Mielgo, from the Department of Cancer Studies at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, led the new study, and the first author of the paper is Lucy Ireland, a Ph.D. candidate in Dr. Mielgo’s group.

“A better understanding of the mechanisms underlying the metastatic spreading of breast cancer is critical to improv[ing] treatment and patient outcome,” says Dr. Mielgo.