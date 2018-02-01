A new study will convince you to ditch your chair for a standing desk as soon as possible. Simply standing for 6 hours per day instead of sitting down can help you to lose weight, research suggests.

More and more people are opting for standing desks at the office to reduce the adverse health effects of sedentarism.

Studies are increasingly pointing out the various ways in which excessive sedentary time is bad for our health.

One such study showed that too much sitting may speed up biological aging, as a sedentary lifestyle may shorten our telomeres, which are the protective caps at the end of chromosomes.

The link between obesity and sedentarism is also well-known. Adding depth to this link is another study that we recently reported on, which suggested that too much sitting can contribute to fat buildup around our internal organs.

We all know that exercising more is the key to countering the negative effects of sitting down, but finding the time and the willpower to head to the gym is sometimes challenging.

Could something as simple as standing instead of sitting also help us to lose weight?

A new study says it can. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, have carried out the first ever systematic review of existing studies that examine the difference between sitting down and standing in terms of calories burned.

Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez — the chair of preventive cardiology at the Mayo Clinic — led the meta-analysis, which is published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.