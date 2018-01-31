Researchers report the success of a clinical trial that tested the effectiveness of deep brain stimulation for slowing function-related cognitive decline. This enables people affected by Alzheimer’s to keep living independently for longer.

According to a 2016 study that was published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia, in the United States, someone develops Alzheimer’s disease every 66 seconds.

In total, the study authors note, about 5.4 million adults live with this condition. It is characterized by progressive memory loss and the impairment of other cognitive functions tied to conducting daily activities.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, so treatments focus on managing its symptoms. It is particularly important for people living with this condition to be able to carry out their day-to-day activities for as long as possible, in order to maintain a good quality of life.

A recent clinical trial conducted by specialists at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus tested the efficiency of implants for deep brain stimulation in helping people with Alzheimer’s to keep living independently for longer.

Dr. Douglas Scharre and colleagues’ method requires implanting very thin electrical wires into the brain’s frontal lobes , which are associated with working memory and executive functioning, which makes that area of the brain crucial in decision-making.

Electrical signals are emitted through the implanted wires so as to stimulate the relevant brain networks. The electric pulsations are controlled by a device implanted in the chest.

“The frontal lobes are responsible for our abilities to solve problems, organize and plan, and utilize good judgments,” explains Dr. Scharre.

“By stimulating this region of the brain, the Alzheimer’s subjects’ cognitive and daily functional abilities as a whole declined more slowly than Alzheimer’s patients’ in a matched comparison group not being treated with [deep brain stimulation].” Dr. Douglas Scharre

This marks the first time that a deep brain stimulation device has been used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and the results of the non-randomized phase I clinical trial have been published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.