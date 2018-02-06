When it comes to healthful beverages, beer is unlikely to be top of the list. A new study, however, suggests that some compounds in the popular drink could offer significant health benefits for people with metabolic syndrome.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that certain compounds found in beer could help people with metabolic syndrome.

Researchers reveal how a form of xanthohumol (XN) — a flavonoid found in hops, an essential ingredient in beer — and two hydrogenated derivatives of the compound may help to improve insulin resistance in people with metabolic syndrome, as well as reverse learning and memory impairments induced by the condition.

Study co-author Fred Stevens, of the College of Pharmacy at Oregon State University (OSU) in Corvallis, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.

Metabolic syndrome is a condition whereby a person has at least two of five metabolic disorders. These include high blood pressure, abdominal obesity, high triglyceride levels, low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, or “good” cholesterol, and high fasting blood sugar.

It is estimated that around 23 percent of adults in the United States have metabolic syndrome.

Not only does the condition put these individuals at risk of other health conditions — such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke — but previous research has found that people with metabolic syndrome may be at greater risk of cognitive impairment.

The new study, however, suggests that beer compounds could help to combat the latter, by reducing the effects of one the biggest causes of metabolic syndrome: a high-fat diet.