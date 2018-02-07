Multiple sclerosis is an often debilitating autoimmune disease characterized by muscle weakness, vision problems, impaired coordination, and physical numbness. Currently, treatments for this disease focus on managing the symptoms, but what if we could tackle their main cause in the brain?

Although the root causes of multiple sclerosis (MS) remain unknown, we do know that one factor for its symptoms is demyelination.

During this process, the immune system attacks and damages myelin, or the “coating” around axons, which are the projections that connect nerve cells in the brain and spinal chord.

As a result of this damage, signals transmitted between nerve cells are disrupted, hence the problems with vision, coordination, or muscle control. Therefore, the main challenge for researchers specializing in MS has been how to promote remyelination , which is the creation of a new myelin “sheath,” in an efficient and effective way.

According to a 2016 study, more than 403,600 people in the United States live with MS, while an earlier study pointed to an estimated number of 2.3 million people diagnosed with the condition around the world.

Dr. Veronique Miron — at the MS Society Edinburgh Centre for MS Research in the United Kingdom — and other scientists made a breakthrough in remyelination research when they found that a protein called activin-A plays an important role in the promotion of myelin repair.

At the time, they could not identify the mechanism whereby the protein boosts myelination. But now, Dr. Miron and team have discovered how this protein “switches on” the process of repair.

The researchers’ findings have now been published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica.