Asparagine, an amino acid derived from a varied range of foods — including asparagus, fish and potatoes — could be a key nutrient for a deadly form of breast cancer, a new study suggests.

Triple-negative breast cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, and it is able to spread quickly.

It is typically resistant to traditional forms of treatment, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

New research conducted by several institutions, including the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute in the United Kingdom, has sought to uncover some of the reasons why this type of cancer not only survives but also thrives in the body, hoping that this will eventually lead to improved therapeutic approaches.

In the study, whose findings are now published in the journal Nature, lead study authors Profs. Greg Hannon and Simon Knott and their team reported that an important nutrient that facilitates the spread of this type of breast cancer is asparagine.

Asparagine is a non-essential amino acid often synthesized by our bodies from some of the dietary products that we consume. The current study investigated whether or not limiting the levels of asparagine in the body could help to slow down tumor growth.

“Our study adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests diet can influence the course of the disease,” says Prof. Knott.