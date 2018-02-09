Loose stools are abnormally watery bowel movements that can have a range of different causes. They are very common and are not usually associated with any severe health risks.

Loose stools often occur after eating, but can also happen at other points in the day. When loose stools occur consecutively on multiple occasions throughout a day, this is described as diarrhea.

However, loose stools can occur chronically and may require treatment. This article will outline potential causes and treatments for loose stools.

Fast facts on loose stools: A loose stool is a term used to describe stools that are more watery and soft than usual.

Occasional loose stools are not usually a cause for concern.

Loose stools can have a range of different causes, but most cases are relatively harmless.

Causes of infrequent loose stools

Most people will experience loose stools occasionally. These bouts of diarrhea can be caused by:

1. Dietary trends



Certain foods, drinks, or supplements can increase the likelihood of loose stools or diarrhea occurring.

Certain foods, drinks, or supplements can increase the likelihood of loose stools or diarrhea occurring.

Sometimes, the body can have problems digesting certain types of sugars, such as sugar alcohols and lactose.

Sugar alcohols are found in a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and artificial flavorings. The small intestine cannot digest large amounts of sugar alcohols efficiently, which can cause loose stools.

Diets high in lactose, a sugar found in milk-based products, can also cause loose stools. People with lactose intolerances may experience loose stools following the consumption of any milk-based products.

Loose stools can also be caused by diets high in:

alcohol

rich and spicy foods

coffee

magnesium

2. Infections or food poisoning

Viruses, bacteria or parasites can cause inflammation in the stomach and intestines. This can cause loose stools and diarrhea, along with other symptoms including:

abdominal pain

vomiting

nausea

Causes of chronic loose stools

Chronic conditions that can cause loose stools include:

3. Irritable bowel syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic condition affecting the digestive system. Diarrhea and loose stools are a common symptom of IBS. Other symptoms can include:

abdominal pain

abdominal bloating

constipation

gas

indigestion

4. Ulcerative colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic condition causing inflammation in the colon and rectum. People with UC often experience loose stools and diarrhea. Other symptoms of UC include:

abdominal pain

frequent bowel movements

fatigue

appetite and weight loss

mouth ulcers

joint pain

skin irritation

eye irritation

5. Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease is a long-term condition where the lining of the digestive system becomes inflamed. It can cause diarrhea and loose stools. Other symptoms can include:

abdominal pain

blood in fecal matter

appetite and weight loss

fatigue

6. Celiac disease



Celiac disease is a common condition in which the consumption of gluten causes an inflammation of the small intestine.

Celiac disease is a common condition in which the consumption of gluten causes an inflammation of the small intestine. People who have consumed gluten may experience loose stools and diarrhea. Other symptoms include:

abdominal pain

abdominal bloating

gas

constipation

indigestion

skin irritation

fatigue

weight loss

7. Bile acid malabsorption

Several disorders of the liver and gallbladder can impair the action of bile, preventing the proper breakdown of fats in the intestine. For example, this can occur in people with gallstones or liver cirrhosis. Bile acid malabsorption can cause diarrhea or loose stools.

8. Overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism)

An overactive thyroid is where the thyroid gland produces too many hormones, interfering with its normal functioning. This can cause loose stools or diarrhea. Other symptoms can include:

mood instability

poor regulation of sleep

swelling around the neck

erratic body temperature

irritability

weight loss

trembling

9. Chronic pancreatitis

Chronic pancreatitis is a condition where the inflammation occurs in the pancreas. It can impair the proper breakdown of fats, starches, and proteins. This can cause loose stools or diarrhea.

Other symptoms include:

abdominal pain

nausea

vomiting

10. Cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a long-term condition where mucus builds up in the lungs and digestive system. This can interfere with digestion and cause loose stools or diarrhea. Other symptoms include:

recurring chest infections

shortness of breath

difficulty gaining weight

a persistent cough

11. Dumping syndrome (rapid gastric emptying)

Dumping syndrome is a condition where food moves from the stomach to the bowel too quickly. It often occurs after weight-loss surgery. It can cause loose stools and diarrhea. Other symptoms include:

abdominal pain

nausea

vomiting

dizziness

abnormal heartbeat

Home remedies



Consuming high fiber foods may help to prevent or reduce loose stools. Consuming high fiber foods may help to prevent or reduce loose stools.

Infrequent cases of loose stools do not typically require medical treatment. However, multiple cases of loose stools can cause dehydration and malnutrition. Some home remedies that may help to prevent or reduce loose stools include:

dietary changes to avoid foods triggering loose stools

consuming foods high in fiber

taking anti-diarrhea medication, such as Imodium

staying hydrated

consuming probiotics

With the help of these home remedies, loose stools caused by dietary trends, infections or food poisoning should return to normal after a few days.

Loose stools or diarrhea that does not improve after 1 week should be given immediate medical attention. This can be a sign of a more serious medical condition and may worsen without treatment.

Some conditions may be treated with prescription medications or antibiotics, but more serious conditions, such as pancreatitis may require hospital treatment. In some cases, there are no available cures for the underlying condition, but symptoms can be managed.

These conditions include Crohn's disease, cystic fibrosis, celiac disease, and IBS. Symptoms are often managed using a combination of lifestyle changes and medication.

Takeaway

In most cases, loose stools will often subside within a few days without treatment, or with the help of some home remedies.

It is important to distinguish between loose stools that occur infrequently and those that are chronic. Experiencing loose stools that persist for over 1 week may indicate a more serious underlying condition that will require immediate medical attention.