Nausea refers to the sensation of an unsettled stomach and a general unease, which often leads to vomiting.

It is a widespread and unpleasant experience, which can have many different causes ranging from overeating to a migraine.

This article will offer some tips that may help to relieve the feeling of nausea.

How to get rid of nausea

Nausea can have many different causes and can be difficult to avoid entirely. However, feelings of nausea can be eased using some of the following methods:

1. Antiemetic medication



These are anti-nausea drugs that can help to reduce feelings of nausea or vomiting. They are often used to treat nausea or vomiting symptoms caused by motion sickness or infection.

These are anti-nausea drugs that can help to reduce feelings of nausea or vomiting. They are often used to treat nausea or vomiting symptoms caused by motion sickness or infection.

Common side effects can include:

dry mouth

fatigue

indigestion

changes in appetite

restlessness

There are many different types of antiemetic drugs, and each can have different side effects.

2. Ginger

Ginger is widely used for reducing nausea. Studies have shown ginger to be effective in treating symptoms of nausea and vomiting caused by pregnancy and by chemotherapy. It has relatively few side effects and could be as effective as antiemetic drugs. Fresh ginger can be used in cooking or eaten on its own. Ginger can also be consumed as a tea.

3. Peppermint

A recent study has shown peppermint to reduce nausea caused by chemotherapy. It can be consumed in a capsule, tea, or oil.

4. Sports drinks

Salty liquids, such as those found in electrolyte replacement sports drinks may help to reduce nausea, according to research.

5. Protein

Meals that are primarily made up of protein-rich foods, rather than carbohydrates, have been suggested by researchers to reduce nausea.

6. Cinnamon

A study in 2015 found that cinnamon can help to reduce nausea caused by menstrual pain. Cinnamon is commonly used in cooking as a flavoring.

7. Avoid carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks, such as cola, can cause bloating and worsen nausea.

8. Staying hydrated

If nausea is accompanied by vomiting, it is essential to stay hydrated by taking small sips of water on a regular basis. Eating salty foods or drinking a non-carbonated, sugary drink can be helpful to restore the sugars and salts lost through vomiting.

9. Avoid spicy or rich foods



Sticking to a bland diet will help to reduce nausea. Any foods with strong flavors might unsettle the stomach further.

Sticking to a bland diet will help to reduce nausea. Any foods with strong flavors might unsettle the stomach further.

For example, the BRAT diet is often used to relieve symptoms of food poisoning or infection.

It consists of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast.

10. Avoiding bending forward and crunching the abdomen.

Some everyday activities and postures such as this can also increase nausea. Avoiding bending forward can reduce pressure on the stomach and may improve symptoms.

11. Sitting upright

Keeping the body upright can support digestion and may help nausea to pass.

12.Moving less

Too much movement can worsen nausea, particularly if it is sudden or intense.

13. Controlling breathing

Research has shown that deep breaths taken at a slow and steady pace can help to ease feelings of nausea. It may help to engage in mindfulness meditation, which focusses on controlled breathing techniques.

14. Wrist acupuncture

A well-designed review of evidence in 2009 found that wrist acupuncture could help to reduce nausea after operations. However, a more recent updated version of the review suggested the evidence was of low-quality, and further research is required to determine whether wrist acupuncture could effectively reduce nausea.

15. Vomiting

Vomiting can help to reduce nausea in some cases, such as when the nausea is caused by food poisoning or alcohol. However, this will usually only provide short-term relief and can also worsen nausea.

16. Aromatherapy

Many people believe that aromatherapy can help with nausea and recommend a variety of different oils including lemon, lavender, chamomile, and cloves. Some studies have found that peppermint aromatherapy, in particular, can help to relieve nausea.

However, a well-designed review in 2012 found that isopropyl alcohol based aromatherapy was effective in reducing nausea, but found no evidence for peppermint oil. The authors concluded aromatherapy was helpful but less effective than antiemetic medication.

17. Fresh air

Opening a window or going outside can help to reduce feelings of nausea.

Takeaway

Nausea can be an unpleasant and often unavoidable experience. However, symptoms can be managed using some of the methods mentioned in this article.

It is a good idea to experiment with different methods as the causes and experience of nausea can vary from person to person.