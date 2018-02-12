A study investigates which people are most at risk of premature death due to cardiovascular disease after having a heart attack. One biomarker may help healthcare providers to personalize their predictions.

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) describes a range of cardiovascular conditions that are characterized by a sudden and dangerous reduction of blood flow to the heart.

ACS can also, in some cases, lead to a major heart attack.

So far, the known risk factors for ACS include age (it is most common in people over 65), gender (with men being more at risk than women), and medical history (with diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol being the main culprits).

Recently, researchers from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom set out to investigate whether or not there are any biomarkers that could predict an elevated risk of ACS in people who have already been through a heart attack.

Lead researcher Prof. Robert Storey — from the university’s Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease — and his team noticed that blood plasma might provide practitioners with the clue they need to detect the possibility of cardiovascular disease.

