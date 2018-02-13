A feeling of tightness in a person's stomach is usually the result of digestive or hormonal issues. The sensation often goes away on its own, but it can also signal an underlying health issue.

This article will look at potential causes of a tight stomach, including:

It will also discuss symptoms, treatments, and ways to prevent a tight stomach.

What is a tight stomach?



A tight stomach may have many different causes, including constipation, IBS, and food poisoning.

A tight stomach can feel different for everyone. It may feel as if the abdominal muscles are contracting and creating pressure in the stomach.

The feeling can come from the abdominal muscles, the stomach wall lining, or the organs surrounding the stomach.

The tight sensation is often a temporary discomfort caused by diet or hormones. However, it can also be a symptom of an underlying condition.

Causes and treatments

In most cases, a tight stomach is caused by physical factors, such as digestive issues or hormonal changes.

The feeling can also be caused by chronic stress. Stress reduction techniques, such as mindfulness, may be helpful in such cases.

Physical causes for a tight stomach include:

Constipation

When the stool is not passed through the colon quickly enough, it can cause a tight feeling in the stomach. The normal range for bowel movements in adults is between 1 to 3 times per day and 2 to 3 times per week.

Other symptoms of constipation include:

fewer than 3 bowel movements a week

abdominal pain

abnormally firm, lumpy, or dry stools

difficulty emptying the bowels

Constipation is typically caused by a poor diet. It can be relieved by eating high-fiber foods and drinking plenty of fluids.

Indigestion

Indigestion occurs when stomach acid irritates the lining of the stomach or the food pipe.

Overeating, or eating too quickly, can lead to indigestion. Smoking, certain medications, stress, and alcohol can also trigger the condition.

Indigestion can cause a tight stomach, alongside:

heartburn

nausea

gas

abdominal bloating

a bad taste in the mouth

Indigestion often resolves without treatment, but home remedies can help, including:

avoiding caffeine and alcohol

avoiding rich, fatty, or spicy foods

cutting down on smoking

losing weight

propping the head and shoulders up when lying down

Food poisoning



A tight feeling in the stomach may be caused by food poisoning.

Food poisoning occurs after eating contaminated foods. It can cause a tight feeling in the stomach, alongside other symptoms, such as:

vomiting

diarrhea

nausea

abdominal pain or cramps

loss of appetite

fever

muscle aches

In most cases, food poisoning can be managed at home by resting, eating dry, bland food, and staying hydrated. If food poisoning is severe, a person should consult a doctor.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Irritable bowel syndrome is a chronic condition affecting the digestive system. Alongside a tight stomach, IBS symptoms can include:

abdominal pain

constipation

abdominal bloating

gas

diarrhea

IBS is usually managed with medication and lifestyle changes, including dietary adjustments.

Hiatal hernia

A hiatal or hiatus hernia occurs when part of the stomach pushes into the chest. Tightness in the upper portion of the stomach can occur, along with other symptoms, including:

heartburn

bad breath

abdominal bloating

gas

nausea

acid reflux

difficulty swallowing

A hiatal hernia does not usually require treatment. It can be addressed with dietary changes and medications, such as antacids. In severe cases, surgery may be an option.

Gastritis

Gastritis is a common condition that occurs when there is an inflammation of the stomach lining. This can cause tightness in the upper region of the stomach.

Other symptoms of gastritis include:

indigestion

nausea and vomiting

feeling unusually full after food

abdominal pain

Gastritis is treated with medications, including antacids, histamine blockers, and proton-pump inhibitors.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Premenstrual syndrome often occurs within 2 weeks of a person's menstrual period. PMS can cause a tight stomach and other symptoms, such as:

abdominal pain

abdominal bloating

fatigue

irritability

mood swings

muscle aches

painful breasts

Symptoms of PMS can be managed by:

eating small, regular meals to reduce bloating

avoiding salt to limit bloating

eating fruits, vegetables, and fiber-rich foods

exercising

taking painkillers

Pregnancy

A person may feel tightness in their stomach in the early stages of pregnancy. This is caused by the womb or uterus stretching.

A woman should seek medical help if severe pain also occurs, particularly in the first 20 weeks, as this can be a sign of miscarriage.

In the second or third trimester, stomach tightening can be caused by labor contractions or Braxton-Hicks contractions. Both types of contractions are more common in the third trimester, however.

Braxton-Hicks contractions can cause discomfort, but they will pass. If contractions do not pass and are becoming more persistent, this may be a sign that labor is beginning.

Changing sitting or lying positions or doing gentle activities, such as stretching or walking, can relieve stomach tightness during pregnancy.

Prevention



Minimizing stress may be recommended to help reduce the chance of developing a tight stomach.

The best methods for preventing a tight stomach will vary depending on the cause.

In some cases, it may not be possible to prevent a tight stomach, such as during pregnancy or food poisoning.

In other cases, the chances of developing the symptoms of a tight stomach can be reduced through:

eating a healthful, balanced diet

staying hydrated

exercising regularly

minimizing stress

When to see a doctor

In most cases, a tight stomach does not require medical attention. However, it can also be an early sign of a more serious condition.

If the feeling causes significant discomfort and persists for more than a few days, an individual should seek medical advice to determine the cause, and find out how to manage the feeling.

Immediate medical attention should be sought if the following symptoms occur alongside stomach tightness:

bloody stools

severe nausea and vomiting

weight loss

severe abdominal pain

difficulty breathing

Outlook

There are many reasons why a person's stomach might feel tight. It is usually related to digestive or hormonal factors. A tight stomach may be accompanied by other symptoms that can be mild or severe, depending on the cause.

In most cases, a tight stomach is not a cause for concern. However, if symptoms persist for longer than a few days, or are severe, then medical attention may be required.