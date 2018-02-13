This article will look at potential causes of a tight stomach, including:
- constipation
- indigestion
- food poisoning
- irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
- hiatal hernia
- gastritis
- premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
- pregnancy
It will also discuss symptoms, treatments, and ways to prevent a tight stomach.
What is a tight stomach?
A tight stomach may have many different causes, including constipation, IBS, and food poisoning.
A tight stomach can feel different for everyone. It may feel as if the abdominal muscles are contracting and creating pressure in the stomach.
The feeling can come from the abdominal muscles, the stomach wall lining, or the organs surrounding the stomach.
The tight sensation is often a temporary discomfort caused by diet or hormones. However, it can also be a symptom of an underlying condition.
Causes and treatments
In most cases, a tight stomach is caused by physical factors, such as digestive issues or hormonal changes.
The feeling can also be caused by chronic stress. Stress reduction techniques, such as mindfulness, may be helpful in such cases.
Physical causes for a tight stomach include:
Constipation
When the stool is not passed through the colon quickly enough, it can cause a tight feeling in the stomach. The normal range for bowel movements in adults is between 1 to 3 times per day and 2 to 3 times per week.
Other symptoms of constipation include:
- fewer than 3 bowel movements a week
- abdominal pain
- abnormally firm, lumpy, or dry stools
- difficulty emptying the bowels
Constipation is typically caused by a poor diet. It can be relieved by eating high-fiber foods and drinking plenty of fluids.
Indigestion
Indigestion occurs when stomach acid irritates the lining of the stomach or the food pipe.
Overeating, or eating too quickly, can lead to indigestion. Smoking, certain medications, stress, and alcohol can also trigger the condition.
Indigestion can cause a tight stomach, alongside:
- heartburn
- nausea
- gas
- abdominal bloating
- a bad taste in the mouth
Indigestion often resolves without treatment, but home remedies can help, including:
- avoiding caffeine and alcohol
- avoiding rich, fatty, or spicy foods
- cutting down on smoking
- losing weight
- propping the head and shoulders up when lying down
Food poisoning
A tight feeling in the stomach may be caused by food poisoning.
Food poisoning occurs after eating contaminated foods. It can cause a tight feeling in the stomach, alongside other symptoms, such as:
In most cases, food poisoning can be managed at home by resting, eating dry, bland food, and staying hydrated. If food poisoning is severe, a person should consult a doctor.
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
Irritable bowel syndrome is a chronic condition affecting the digestive system. Alongside a tight stomach, IBS symptoms can include:
- abdominal pain
- constipation
- abdominal bloating
- gas
- diarrhea
IBS is usually managed with medication and lifestyle changes, including dietary adjustments.
Hiatal hernia
A hiatal or hiatus hernia occurs when part of the stomach pushes into the chest. Tightness in the upper portion of the stomach can occur, along with other symptoms, including:
- heartburn
- bad breath
- abdominal bloating
- gas
- nausea
- acid reflux
- difficulty swallowing
A hiatal hernia does not usually require treatment. It can be addressed with dietary changes and medications, such as antacids. In severe cases, surgery may be an option.
Gastritis
Gastritis is a common condition that occurs when there is an inflammation of the stomach lining. This can cause tightness in the upper region of the stomach.
Other symptoms of gastritis include:
- indigestion
- nausea and vomiting
- feeling unusually full after food
- abdominal pain
Gastritis is treated with medications, including antacids, histamine blockers, and proton-pump inhibitors.
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
Premenstrual syndrome often occurs within 2 weeks of a person's menstrual period. PMS can cause a tight stomach and other symptoms, such as:
- abdominal pain
- abdominal bloating
- fatigue
- irritability
- mood swings
- muscle aches
- painful breasts
Symptoms of PMS can be managed by:
- eating small, regular meals to reduce bloating
- avoiding salt to limit bloating
- eating fruits, vegetables, and fiber-rich foods
- exercising
- taking painkillers
Pregnancy
A person may feel tightness in their stomach in the early stages of pregnancy. This is caused by the womb or uterus stretching.
A woman should seek medical help if severe pain also occurs, particularly in the first 20 weeks, as this can be a sign of miscarriage.
In the second or third trimester, stomach tightening can be caused by labor contractions or Braxton-Hicks contractions. Both types of contractions are more common in the third trimester, however.
Braxton-Hicks contractions can cause discomfort, but they will pass. If contractions do not pass and are becoming more persistent, this may be a sign that labor is beginning.
Changing sitting or lying positions or doing gentle activities, such as stretching or walking, can relieve stomach tightness during pregnancy.
Prevention
Minimizing stress may be recommended to help reduce the chance of developing a tight stomach.
The best methods for preventing a tight stomach will vary depending on the cause.
In some cases, it may not be possible to prevent a tight stomach, such as during pregnancy or food poisoning.
In other cases, the chances of developing the symptoms of a tight stomach can be reduced through:
- eating a healthful, balanced diet
- staying hydrated
- exercising regularly
- minimizing stress
When to see a doctor
In most cases, a tight stomach does not require medical attention. However, it can also be an early sign of a more serious condition.
If the feeling causes significant discomfort and persists for more than a few days, an individual should seek medical advice to determine the cause, and find out how to manage the feeling.
Immediate medical attention should be sought if the following symptoms occur alongside stomach tightness:
- bloody stools
- severe nausea and vomiting
- weight loss
- severe abdominal pain
- difficulty breathing
Outlook
There are many reasons why a person's stomach might feel tight. It is usually related to digestive or hormonal factors. A tight stomach may be accompanied by other symptoms that can be mild or severe, depending on the cause.
In most cases, a tight stomach is not a cause for concern. However, if symptoms persist for longer than a few days, or are severe, then medical attention may be required.