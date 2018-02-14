The average weight for men varies according to country, race, and age. But an average weight is not necessarily the same as a healthy weight.

A person's ideal weight depends on several factors, including their height and build. Maintaining a good weight is important for health and can reduce the risk of developing serious conditions, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

This article looks at average weight in men and how this varies between different groups and world regions. It also discusses how to determine a healthy weight for a man, as well as risk factors for being overweight, and what men can do to improve their weight.

Fast facts on the average weight for men: Country, race, height, and age are all factors that affect the average.

The average weight for a particular group of people is not necessarily a healthy weight.

Both men and women are becoming heavier and with that come potential health risks.

Average weight of men in the United States



There is no simple answer to this question.

When only talking about the U.S., then the average man, aged 20 years or older, weighs 195.7 pounds. He also stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a waist circumference of 40 inches. This is according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) between 2011 and 2014.

In contrast, the average U.S. woman is both lighter and shorter, weighing 168.5 pounds, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, and having a waist of 38 inches.

Within the U.S., the average weight for men varies with age. Younger and older men tend to weigh less than those in middle age.

Another factor is racial background. For example, non-Hispanic Asian men tend to be lighter, but also shorter, on average, than black, white, or Mexican-American men.

Age group (years) Average weight (pounds) Average height (inches) 20–29 186.8 69.4 30–39 198.8 69.5 40–49 201.7 69.4 50–59 199.5 69.3 60–69 199.7 69.0 70–79 189.3 68.1 80 and over 174.6 67.6 all groups 195.7 69.2

Table 1. Average weight and height for U.S. men aged over 20, according to age group.

Racial group Average weight (pounds) Average height (inches) non-Hispanic white 198.8 69.7 non-Hispanic black 199.3 69.5 non-Hispanic Asian 161.0 67.0 Hispanic 189.9 67.4 Mexican-American 192.1 67.3 all groups 195.7 69.2

Table 2. Average weight and height for U.S. men aged over 20 years according to race.

Average weight globally

At a global level, average weight changes according to country and region.

For instance, North Americans are heavier on average than people from any other geographic region, whereas people in Asia are the lightest, on average, compared to people in all other parts of the world.

This is based on a study that combines data from both men and women.

World region Average weight (pounds) Africa 133.5 Asia 126.9 Europe 155.8 Latin America and the Caribbean 149.4 North America 177.5 Oceania 163.0 World 136.4

Table 3. Average weight in adults (men and woman combined) by world region

Ideal weight using body mass index



Ideal weight varies from person-to-person and depends on height, build, and age.

The most widely used method for determining a healthy weight is the body mass index or BMI. This measurement uses height and weight to estimate the proportion of body fat in an individual.

Despite being only an estimate, BMI corresponds reasonably well with more direct approaches for measuring body fat.

Normally, it provides a decent indication as to whether an individual is overweight or underweight for their height. It is also quick, easy, and cheap to perform.

Anyone who knows their height and weight can work out their BMI using this online calculator or by consulting these tables. Alternatively, BMI can be calculated manually by using one of the following formulae:

weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared, or kg/m2

weight in pounds divided by height in inches squared and multiplied by 703, or lbs/inches2 x 703

BMI is interpreted differently for children and teenagers. However, for adults aged 20 years and older, a BMI:

below 18.5 is considered underweight

18.5 to 24.9 is considered a healthy weight

25 to 29.9 is considered overweight

over 30 is considered obese

Based on a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9, this table gives a rough guide to the ideal weight for an average adult man of a specific height:

Height (inches) Ideal weight (pounds) 58 (4'10") 91–118 59 (4'11") 94–123 60 (5'0) 97–127 61 (5'1) 100–131 62 (5'2") 104–135 63 (5'3") 107–140 64 (5'4") 110–144 65 (5'5") 114–149 66 (5'6") 118–154 67 (5'7") 121–158 68 (5'8") 125–163 69 (5'9") 128–168 70 (5'10") 132–173 71 (5'11") 136–178 72 (6') 140–183 73 (6'1") 144–188 74 (6'2") 148–193 75 (6'3") 152–199 76' (6'4") 156–204

Table 4. Ideal weight range based on height and a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9.

Unfortunately, BMI does have its limitations. It tends to overestimate or underestimate body fat in certain groups of people. For instance, at the same BMI:

men, on average, have less body fat than women

Asian people, on average, have more body fat than white people

white people, on average, have more body fat than black people

A high BMI can also result from being lean or muscular, such as in the case of an athlete. This is because muscle is denser and weighs more than fat.

BMI can also underestimate body fat in older people or those who have lost muscle or bone mass.

Risks of being overweight or obese

As mentioned earlier, the average weight for a group of people is not the same as a healthy weight.

If the average U.S. man weighs 195.7 pounds and stands 5 feet 9 tall, then his BMI is 28.9. That puts him firmly in the overweight category.

According to CDC data from 2011–2014, 73 percent of men and 66.2 percent of women in the US were estimated to be overweight or obese based on their BMI. These figures were just 60.9 and 51.4 percent for 1988–1994. Upward trends in weight have also been observed in other developed nations.

Being overweight or obese puts a person at greater risk of developing:

type 2 diabetes

coronary heart disease

stroke

high blood pressure

gallbladder disease

osteoarthritis

some types of cancer

breathing problems, such as sleep apnea

Reaching and maintaining an ideal weight



It is usually recommended that people with a BMI above 30 should try to lose weight. People with a BMI between 25 and 29.9 should try to prevent further weight gain. However, they should also try to lose weight if they have two or more of the following risk factors:

family history of heart disease or diabetes

high blood pressure, high LDL or low HDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, diabetes

a waist circumference greater than 40 inches for men or 35 inches for women

Even losing a small amount of weight can improve overall health, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of developing other conditions.

A doctor can advise on whether a person needs to lose weight or simply stop gaining it. They may also be able to help formulate a weight loss plan or be able to provide access to other professional advice and resources.

General tips for reaching and maintaining an ideal weight include:

Setting specific and achievable goals

"Exercise more" and "eat less" are too vague, whereas "run 10 miles every day" or "lose 10 pounds each week" might be unrealistic.

Committing to walking for 30 minutes each day or losing 1 to 2 pounds a week, for example, would be far more sensible goals.

Regular exercise

People should aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderately intense physical activity each week. The exercise should raise the heart rate and cause sweating.

Cycling, swimming, brisk walking, running, dancing, tennis, and soccer are all examples of suitable alternative or additional activities. If possible, an individual should aim for 60–90 minutes of exercise a day.

Reduce portion sizes

People can try using smaller plates or replacing half of a normal meal with fruit and vegetables. Or aim to reduce consumption by 500 calories per day. Planning meals in advance can help with this.

Eat healthy

Those wanting to lose weight should focus on eating more fruit, vegetables, and whole grains. Also, they should aim to eat leaner meats and get protein from healthier sources, such as poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts.

Replacing sugary drinks with water or drinking unsweetened tea and coffee is also helpful while also limiting alcohol.

Takeaway

Calculating BMI can help men determine their ideal weight range. Reaching and maintaining that range can improve health and reduce the risk of developing conditions associated with being overweight or obese.