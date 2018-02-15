It is certainly frustrating when we try to stay fit and healthy by getting rid of excess weight, and our bodies rebel against us. “Why do we regain weight after dieting?” is the question that nutrition specialists have been striving to answer, and a new study now offers fresh insights.

Share on Pinterest Why is it that we regain weight so easily after periods of intermittent fasting? It may all be down to one protein, a new study shows.

Recent studies have shown that despite our weight loss efforts, we tend to gain those pounds right back soon after our dieting program comes to an end.

Some studies also suggest that the reason why our bodies stubbornly insist on storing excess fat could be due to deep-rooted biological mechanisms.

Now, scientists from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, have discovered yet another key player in the complex mechanism of weight maintenance: a protein called carnitine acetyltransferase (Crat).

Prof. Zane Andrews and team worked with mice and noticed that the Crat protein — which is also found in the human body — seemed to play a decisive role in regulating the storage of fat in the body.

They found that this protein was especially responsive in the context of repeated dieting — or “yo-yo dieting” — which appears to condition the body to “stock up” for the periods of fasting that register as a dangerous situation of resource scarcity.

