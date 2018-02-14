Recent research reveals that targeting an enzyme called BACE1 can “completely reverse” the buildup of beta-amyloid plaque in the brain, which is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. For now, the findings are limited to mice, but they provide hope that humans may one day benefit from the same treatment.

In Alzheimer's, beta-amyloid plaques build on and around neurons. But new research suggests that such damage may be completely reversible.

The study was carried out by scientists from the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute in Ohio.

The researchers were led by Riqiang Yan, of the Department of Neuroscience at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington.

As Yan and colleagues explain in their paper, the enzyme in question helps to produce beta-amyloid peptide. An excessive accumulation of this peptide eventually leads to the Alzheimer’s-related brain pathologies known as beta-amyloid plaques.

BACE1 does this by “cleaving,” or breaking down, a protein called amyloid precursor protein. But BACE1 also cleaves other proteins, thus regulating important processes in the brain. Therefore, inhibiting it may cause some impairments as a side effect.

In fact, a range of studies referenced by the authors have shown that knocking out the BACE1 gene in mice leads to defects in the development of the neurons’ axons, causing insufficient myelination — or the forming of the protective sheath around neurons — and even depression.

So, in the new study, the researchers wanted to reduce BACE1 more gently and gradually, in the hope that this would yield better results with fewer side effects. They genetically designed mice that would lose this enzyme bit by bit, as they aged.

The results of this laboratory experiment have now been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.