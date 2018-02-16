People who were very short as children may have to pay closer attention to their cerebrovascular health. A new study suggests that it is these people who are more at risk of having a stroke in adulthood.

Stroke is an event that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is obstructed or otherwise impaired, so that the brain does not receive enough oxygen for it to function correctly.

There are two main types of stroke. These are ischemic, which is caused by a blood clot or an otherwise blocked artery, or hemorrhagic, which is characterized by blood leaks in the brain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that around 6.5 million adults in the United States have had a stroke. It is the currently fifth most common cause of death nationwide.

Known risk factors for stroke include age, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, habitual drinking and smoking, and a family history of stroke or cardiovascular disease.

New research from the Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital and the University of Copenhagen, both in Denmark, may have uncovered a new and surprising risk factor: an individual’s height during childhood.

Senior study author Jennifer L. Baker — who is affiliated with both of the institutions named above — and colleagues worked out that adults who had a shorter-than-average height as children were more likely to experience a stroke as adults.

The researchers’ findings have now been published in the journal Stroke.