Intercostal muscle strain is an injury affecting the muscles between two or more ribs.

The intercostal muscles have different layers that are attached to the ribs to help build the chest wall and assist in breathing. When an intercostal muscle gets twisted, strained, or stretched too far, it can tear, causing intercostal muscle strain.

In this article, we examine the signs of an intercostal muscle strain, and how to tell one apart from other upper body pains and injuries. We also look at the causes and treatment options for these strains.

Signs and symptoms



The signs and symptoms of an intercostal muscle strain can differ slightly, depending on their cause. Symptoms may include:

sharp upper back and rib pain

severe and sudden pain, particularly if caused by a blow to the chest or back

gradual worsening pain after repetitive movement, such as rowing, swimming, or other physical exercises

stiffness and tension in muscles, causing upper back pain

muscle rigidity when bending or twisting the upper body

worsening pain when coughing, sneezing, or breathing in deeply

spasms of the intercostal muscles

tenderness in the area between the ribs

Intercostal muscle strain vs. other upper body pains

The upper back is rarely injured because it is relatively immobile. If this area is the cause of pain, it is often due to long-term poor posture. It can also be due to a severe injury that has weakened the sturdiness of the upper spine, such as a car accident.

Pain due to upper back injuries is usually felt as a sharp, burning pain in one spot. The pain can spread to the shoulder, neck, or elsewhere in the upper body, and it may come and go.

Intercostal muscle strain is almost always the result of some event, such as overexertion or injury. In contrast, the initial source of pain from pneumonia or other lung disorders is difficult to pinpoint.

If the specific area of discomfort can be located, such as between the ribs, this indicates the pain is not coming from the lungs or the upper back. Lung pain is usually described as sharp and spreading outward.

When a rib is fractured, the pain is usually much more severe than that of intercostal muscle strain.

The following symptoms may signal a rib fracture:

feeling breathless

a protrusion or a sharp stabbing sensation in the rib area

an area around the ribs that is extremely tender to touch

A fractured rib is a medical emergency requiring immediate attention.

Common causes



Routine activities are not usually the cause of intercostal muscle strain. These strains most often occur as the result of an injury or overexertion of the muscles.

Common causes include:

a direct blow to the rib cage, such as from a fall or car accident

an impact blow from contact sports, such as hockey or football

twisting the torso beyond its normal range of motion

twisting while lifting weights

forceful twisting, such as from golf or tennis

twisting from specific yoga postures or dance positions

reaching overhead, for example, when painting a ceiling

lifting any heavy object above shoulder height

prolonged overhead reaching

repetitive forceful movements, such as hitting a tennis ball

A sudden increase in physical activity can also lead to an intercostal muscle strain. This is the case particularly when muscles are weakened by a lack of exercise or poor posture.

When to see a doctor

The time to see the doctor depends on the severity of the injury. A mild injury may result in a low level of pain and stiffness that goes away within a few days.

It is advisable to see a doctor if the pain is severe, lasts for more than a few days, or interferes with sleep or daily activities.

If a traumatic injury, such as a fall or an automobile accident, has occurred, or breathing is difficult, immediate medical attention is needed.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing intercostal muscle strain involves a physical exam. The aim is to check for any limitations of movement and assess areas that are tender. The doctor will also ask about any recent injuries or sports involvement.

An X-ray or MRI scan may be ordered if the doctor rules out internal injuries, such as a fractured rib.

Treatment



Home treatment may be all that is required if the injury that causes an intercostal muscle strain is not severe and symptoms are mild. Home treatment options include the following:

Applying an ice pack or cold pack, followed by heat therapy. Heat therapy options include a warm bath, heating pads, or adhesive heat wraps, which are available to buy online.

Resting and limiting all physical activity for a few days to allow time for the muscle strain to recover.

Taking over-the-counter pain medications, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to reduce swelling and pain.

Splinting the area if breathing is painful by holding a pillow against the injured muscle. However, difficulty breathing means medical attention must be obtained right away.

In addition to the home remedies described above, the doctor may order the following:

muscle relaxants for severe pain and spasms

physical therapy (PT)

injection of lidocaine and corticosteroids to reduce pain and swelling if other treatments fail

Physical therapy

PT may involve various stretches to strengthen intercostal muscles, foam roller stretches, and deep breathing exercises.

If difficult or painful breathing occurs, deep breathing exercises are often ordered to improve a person's shallow breathing. Long-term shallow breathing can lead to complications, such as pneumonia.

A person with intercostal muscle strain should not do any stretching exercise unless under the supervision of a physical therapist or other healthcare providers.

Stretching should be stopped immediately if it increases pain or makes symptoms worse.

Outlook and prevention

Mild intercostal muscle strain commonly heals within a few days. Moderate strains may take 3 to 7 weeks to heal, and severe strains that involve a complete tear of the muscles can take longer.

In general, most intercostal muscle sprains should heal within a 6-week time span.

Prevention of future muscle strains involves warming up and stretching before strenuous exercises are performed. It is important not to overdo it when it comes to working out or taking part in sports.

Keeping muscles strong also helps with the prevention of intercostal muscle strain.