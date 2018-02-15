Most of us know from experience that stress seems contagious; being around stressed people often causes us to feel the same way. But are our brains also affected? If so, how? New research investigates.

Being around a stressed partner may cause alterations in your brain that you're not even aware of, suggests a new study in mice.

It is a fact that stress can leave lasting marks on the brain. For example, studies have shown that those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) lose volume in their hippocampus, or the brain area responsible for learning and creating new memories.

Additionally, we know from anecdotal evidence and personal experience that stress can be “transferred.”

For instance, the partners and relatives of traumatized soldiers reportedly also experience symptoms of PTSD, despite never having been on a battlefield.

Furthermore, a study that Medical News Today reported on showed that simply observing fear in others can rewire the brain.

So, does simply being around stressed people cause our brains to change as well? Researchers at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, set out to investigate.