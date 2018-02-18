Self-deprecating jokes are the best — unless I make them. See what I did there? Judging by my humor (or lack thereof), you may think that I’m not a very self-confident person or have a tendency to be sad. According to a new study, however, nothing could be farther from the truth.

Researchers from the University of Granada in Spain set out to investigate different types of humor, and they came to some surprising conclusions.

Contrary to popular belief, they say, those who make self-deprecating jokes do not have low self-esteem, nor are they prone to depression.

They may, in fact, be happier and better socially adjusted than most people.

“In particular,” says lead study author Jorge Torres-Marín, “we have observed that a greater tendency to employ self-defeating humor is indicative of high scores in psychological well-being dimensions such as happiness and […] sociability.”

So, in other words, my self-deprecating jokes may actually be a sign that I’m a happier and better-adjusted person who probably has more friends than you do.

Secretly though, I may also hate everybody — and that’s the truth because, well, I would never joke about that.