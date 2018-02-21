Scientists have identified a new enzyme mechanism that induces cancer cells that are about to migrate to destroy themselves by degrading their tiny powerhouses, or mitochondria. They hope that this discovery will lead to new treatments that can stop tumors from spreading. Share on Pinterest Metastatic cancer is difficult to prevent. Could RIPK1 help? The process through which cancer cells break free of their primary sites and migrate into nearby and distant tissue is known as metastasis. It is the “main reason” that cancer is such a serious disease. Once metastasis is under way, the disease is much harder to control and few cancers can be cured once they become metastatic. For example, even though only around 5 percent of breast cancers in women are metastatic when first diagnosed, the vast majority of deaths are due to metastasis.

Detaching from the extracellular matrix In a report on the results that was published recently in the journal Nature Cell Biology, researchers from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana explain how cancer cells must first detach themselves from the extracellular matrix — or the “protein scaffold” that normally holds cells in place — before they can start to migrate. To successfully break free, cancer cells must defeat various mechanisms that normally trigger cell death when cells detach from the extracellular matrix. As tumors develop, their cells can become resistant to these mechanisms. Previous research suggested that one such mechanism may work by increasing oxidative stress on the cell, but the details have remained “poorly defined,” note the authors. The new study investigated a cell enzyme called receptor-interacting protein kinase 1 (RIPK1), which was already known to play a role in a type of cell death called necrosis.