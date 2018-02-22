A new anti-stroke drug has now successfully passed preliminary clinical trials, leading its developers to enthuse over its potential as a more effective treatment, less likely to be accompanied by unwanted health events. Share on Pinterest Could this experimental drug protect against the adverse effects of traditional anti-stroke treatments? Stroke, a cardiovascular event, occurs when the brain’s supply of blood is obstructed, meaning that an area of the brain does not receive enough oxygen. The most common type of stroke is ischemic stroke , which is caused by a blood clot obstructing a blood vessel. In the United States, more than 795,000 people have a stroke per year, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Stroke is also responsible for 1 in 20 deaths every year. Treatment for acute ischemic stroke is done by administering tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which is the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of stroke. This drug type acts by dissolving obstructive blood clots, in order to allow blood to flow normally again. However, tPA has a number of shortcomings, including the fact that it has to be administered within a fairly short window of time — 4.5 hours from the event — and that it is sometimes accompanied by serious complications , such as intracranial hemorrhage.

The road to a reliable treatment In an effort to find an additional treatment that may protect against some of these effects, scientists from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in La Jolla, CA, have developed a new drug called 3K3A-APC. The drug is an engineered variant of activated protein C , which humans normally produce. It has been linked to the regulation of blood clotting and to certain aspects of the body’s inflammatory response. A preliminary phase II clinical trial of 3K3A-APC has so far suggested that the drug is safe to use in humans. “These results lay the groundwork for the next steps toward FDA approval,” says John Griffin, who was one of the researchers involved in the development of the experimental drug. The success of this clinical trial was reported at the 2018 International Stroke Conference, held in Los Angeles, CA. Preclinical studies testing the efficacy and safety of the newly developed drug were conducted by Griffin’s laboratory at TSPI, in collaboration with that of Dr. Berislav Zlokovic, from the Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA.



Initial tests suggest that the experimental drug not only decreased any damage consistent with stroke, but it also shielded the brain from the complications normally caused by tPA.



