Results from early clinical trials investigating new treatments for chronic diseases may be drastically exaggerated, according to an analysis published this week. Share on Pinterest A new analysis asks whether or not fresh clinical data can be trusted. As the average human lifespan slowly expands, the number of people with chronic conditions is steadily rising. In fact, nearly half of adults in the United States now live with at least one chronic condition. All these conditions — which include heart and kidney disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes — can be treated, but many available treatments have unpleasant side effects. None can yet be cured. Doctors and patients alike eagerly await news of innovative new ways to treat the diseases. At the same time, medical research is at an all-time high. Globally, the number of registered clinical trials increased sevenfold from 2004 to 2013. Such a boost in research can only be a good thing for people hoping for new treatments. And here at Medical News Today, we cover as many relevant new discoveries as possible. Poking our fingers into new findings from top journals is what keeps our readers coming back. The importance and excitement of groundbreaking science keeps me in a job. So, when I read through the report that we are discussing today, I must admit that my heart sank a little. In brief, the researchers conclude that results from early clinical trials should be approached with caution. Carried out at the Mayo Clinic’s Evidence-Based Practice Center, the analysis investigates the ominously named Proteus effect.

The Proteus effect When a new treatment is first trialed, the early results are often much more pronounced than those found in later trials. In other words, the drug or procedure being tested appears to work better at first, and then, when it is re-examined at a later date, the effect size diminishes. This is called the Proteus effect. Although this effect has been measured before in other fields, lead study author Dr. Fares Alahdab wanted to investigate the phenomenon in regard to clinical trials for chronic conditions. He wanted to see exactly how many studies were impacted and by how much. The other important question the team asked was, “Why does this happen?” For their investigation, they reviewed hundreds of articles. These were sourced from the top 10 medical journals, as rated by their impact factor — a universal ranking system for journals. Specifically, they focused on 70 meta-analyses published in 2007–2015. The findings are published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The researchers revealed that effect of the first or second study looking at a device or treatment was 2.67 times larger than the effect that was seen in subsequent trials. “This phenomenon of exaggerated early results was present in a whopping 37 percent of the studies we reviewed,” reveals Dr. Alahdab. The effect is interesting and perhaps unexpected. However, it also has serious ramifications for individuals with chronic diseases and those who are treating them. “Often, patients are living with more than one chronic condition, and they and their doctors watch for research about new treatments. They need to be aware that the effect seen in earlier trials may not bear out over time and may be much more modest.” Lead researcher Dr. M. Hassan Murad In short, making a decision about care as a response to early findings might be premature.