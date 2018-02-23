Meningitis is an infection of the meninges, the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. Once infected, the membranes swell. Viruses are responsible for most cases of meningitis, but pneumococcal meningitis is caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Pneumococcal meningitis is a rare but very serious illness that can develop into a life-threatening medical emergency. The infection may have long-term consequences and can even be fatal. Prompt treatment is necessary to minimize the risk of adverse outcomes.

Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) is a widespread bacteria responsible for many illnesses, including meningitis, pneumonia, and sinus infections. The bacteria spread easily and quickly from person to person through coughing and sneezing.

S. pneumoniae is the most common cause of bacterial meningitis in adults. It is also among the leading causes of bacterial meningitis in children under 2 years old.

The incidence of severe pneumococcal infection, including meningitis, has decreased significantly since the introduction of the pneumococcal vaccine.

In this article, we take a look at the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for this condition.

Causes



The streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria may be passed via coughing and sneezing. The streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria may be passed via coughing and sneezing.

Pneumococcal meningitis occurs when S. pneumoniae enter a person's bloodstream and infect the fluid surrounding the brain or spine.

When a person has this bacteria in their system, they do not always contract meningitis. However, it causes many other illnesses, including:

ear infections

blood infections

sinus infections

pneumonia

According to the Meningitis Research Foundation of Canada, up to 40 percent of people may carry S. pneumoniae.

In the majority of these people, the bacteria is not growing or active and will not cause illness. However, anyone who carries this bacteria can transmit it to others, potentially causing any of the illnesses above or pneumococcal meningitis.

The bacteria spread via tiny droplets released from a person's nose or mouth. These droplets may come into contact with another person via:

coughing

sneezing

sharing silverware or food

using someone else's lipstick

Risk factors

Certain factors can make a person more susceptible to developing pneumococcal meningitis, including:

decreased immune response from infection or drug use

diabetes

trauma or injury to the head

recent ear infection with S. pneumoniae

history of meningitis

alcohol consumption

cigarette smoking

removed or non-functioning spleen

chronic liver, lung, renal, or heart disease

infection of a heart valve with S. pneumoniae

having a cochlear implant

recent case of pneumonia with S. pneumoniae

recent upper respiratory infection

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children with conditions affecting the spleen, such as sickle cell, HIV, or AIDS, have a much higher risk of developing pneumococcal meningitis.

The CDC also report that children of African-American descent, Alaskan natives, and some American Indian groups are at higher risk of developing the disease.

People who live in close contact with many others may be more likely to contract pneumococcal meningitis. Residing in dorms or other communal living situations may increase a person's risk of developing the condition. Children in day care may also be at higher risk.

Symptoms



Symptoms of pneumococcal meningitis may include stiff neck, sensitivity to light, chills, and high fever. Symptoms of pneumococcal meningitis may include stiff neck, sensitivity to light, chills, and high fever.

Pneumococcal meningitis symptoms start suddenly, usually within 3 days of infection with the bacteria. Symptoms of pneumococcal meningitis include:

high fever

stiff neck

chills

nausea and vomiting

mental changes

agitation

an intense headache

sensitivity to light

loss of consciousness or semi-consciousness

rapid breathing

arching of the head and neck backward

Infants with pneumococcal meningitis may have a bulging fontanelle, which means that the soft spot on top of the baby's head is pushing outward.

Diagnosis

A doctor will begin a diagnosis by carrying out a physical exam and noting the person's symptoms.

If a doctor suspects pneumococcal meningitis, they will likely order a spinal tap to confirm the diagnosis. A spinal tap involves withdrawing a sample of spinal fluid from a person's spinal column.

A doctor may also order other tests, including:

blood cultures

CT scans of the head

X-rays of the chest

Prompt diagnosis is essential, as immediate treatment offers the best possible outcome.

Treatment



Intravenous antibiotic treatment may be administered in hospital to treat pneumococcal meningitis. Intravenous antibiotic treatment may be administered in hospital to treat pneumococcal meningitis.

People with pneumococcal meningitis will be admitted to the hospital for immediate intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Typically, doctors use an antibiotic called ceftriaxone to treat pneumococcal meningitis. Other antibiotics used include:

penicillin

benzylpenicillin

cefotaxime

chloramphenicol

vancomycin

In some situations, doctors may also prescribe corticosteroids to help reduce swelling around the brain and spinal column.

Outlook

Pneumococcal meningitis is a very serious condition. As many as 1 out of 5 people die as a result of pneumococcal meningitis. Young children and adults over 65 are at the greatest risk.

A vaccination is available for those who are most prone to the condition. Those at high risk should discuss this option with their doctor. Vaccination is the only way to reduce the risk of pneumococcal meningitis in high-risk groups. All children in the U.S. are now vaccinated against S. pneumoniae.

As a result, the CDC have reported a dramatic decline in incidence rates. For example, rates of invasive pneumococcal disease have fallen from 100 cases in every 100,000 people in 1998 to 9 cases in every 100,000 people in 2015.

Pneumococcal meningitis can leave people with long-lasting problems, such as:

hearing loss

vision loss

brain injury

behavioral problems

memory loss

seizures

developmental delays

Prompt treatment is necessary for the best outcome — the sooner a person sees their doctor after the first symptoms appear, the better their outlook will be.