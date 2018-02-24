Epistaxis, or a nosebleed, is generally caused by a broken blood vessel in the nose or sinuses. Bleeding from the nose, especially when blowing it, is very common and usually not a cause for concern.

An estimated 60 percent of people experience nosebleeds but only around 6 percent of cases require medical attention.

It can be hard to determine what causes broken blood vessels in the nose. However, there are several factors that may contribute to or cause the nose to bleed when blowing it. We take a look at them in this article.

Causes



Common causes of blood appearing when blowing the nose include:

blowing the nose too hard or too frequently

inflammation or mucosal irritation caused by infection or allergies

very dry nasal cavities or sinuses

prolonged inhalation of very dry or cold air

nose picking

antibiotic medications

blood thinning medications, such as warfarin, aspirin, and clopidogrel

injury to the nose or face

environmental factors, such as humidity or being at a high altitude

abnormalities in the septum, which is the wall that separates the nostrils

Less common causes of nosebleeds include:

nasal, sinus, face, or eye surgery

foreign bodies in the nose

nasal polyps or tumors

inflammatory conditions

high blood pressure

holes in the septum

blood disorders, such as low blood platelet levels and anemia

conditions affecting the blood vessels, such as arteriosclerosis

leukemia, a type of blood cancer conditions affecting the immune system

liver or kidney problems

scurvy, or severe vitamin C deficiency

chemotherapy

congestive heart failure

chronic use or overuse of certain herbal supplements, most commonly vitamin E and gingko biloba

exposure to toxic chemicals

use of illicit drugs, especially cocaine

Some hereditary or genetic conditions that cause abnormal bleeding can also lead to blood appearing when the nose is blown. These conditions include:

von Willebrand disease

hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia

factor VIII deficiency (hemophilia A)

factor IX deficiency (hemophilia B)

factor XI deficiency

Treatment options



In most cases, a nosebleed or minor bleeding from the nose eventually stops on its own after a few minutes.

There are a few at-home remedies, however, that may encourage nosebleeds to stop earlier or reduce the amount of bleeding.

Basic treatment options for bleeding noses include:

laying down flat with the head tilted backward to reduce blood flow to the nose

relaxing and breathing through the mouth

not touching or picking the nose once it has stopped bleeding

laying down or resting in a seated position for a few hours after the bleeding has stopped

gently but firmly pinching the nose, especially if the site of the bleeding is known

Around 90 percent of nosebleeds occur in the front bottom portion of the septum, the fleshy wall that divides the nostrils.

Prolonged or repetitive nosebleeds, or those caused by an underlying medical condition, require medical attention and treatment.

If nosebleeds are severe, a person may require more aggressive treatment to prevent extensive blood loss.

Medical treatment options include:

nasal packing, where sterile cotton pads or dressings are packed into the nostril to limit bleeding

topical medications to limit bleeding, known as local hemostatic agents

topical antiseptic and antibiotic ointments and creams

sealing a blood vessel shut using an electrical device or chemical such as silver nitrate

surgery where the blood vessel is packed with sterile materials to block it off

surgery where the blood vessel is tied together to seal it shut

clotting medications

blood transfusions

Prevention tips

In many cases, there is no specific way to avoid nosebleeds, but there are some things that may help prevent or reduce the risk of them.

Blowing the nose gently and not picking at the skin can usually prevent minor bleeding.

Other tips for preventing bleeding when blowing the nose include:

using over-the-counter nasal decongestant sprays or pills to treat allergies

applying over-the-counter nasal lubricants or petroleum jelly in the nostrils to prevent dryness

using saline sprays to prevent dryness

avoiding picking the nose, especially scabs

avoiding blowing the nose aggressively or too frequently

protecting the nose from cold or dry air by using a scarf

not overusing or misusing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) and antibiotics

reducing inflammation and nasal congestion by using a nasal or sinus rinse

avoiding exposure to toxic chemicals

not using illicit drugs, especially cocaine

One example of a nasal rinse is a Neti pot. These are commonly available online and can be used at home.

When to see a doctor



People should seek medical attention anytime a nosebleed does not stop naturally within 20 minutes. They should also seek medical attention if it does not respond to initial treatments, such as applying pressure.

Although nosebleeds tend to be harmless, severe or prolonged nosebleeds can cause serious blood loss, especially in:

young children

people over the age of 65

people with immune conditions

It is also important to talk with a doctor about chronic or repetitive nosebleeds.

Chronic nosebleeds can be a sign of underlying medical conditions, such as blood or inflammatory disorders. Repetitive nosebleeds can also be a sign of nasal deformities or tumors, especially when they only involve one nostril.

People should also seek medical attention if nosebleeds are accompanied by any of the following symptoms:

pain or tenderness around the eyes

stuffy nose that continues to get worse and will not clear

mucus that drips in the back of the throat

change in the appearance of the nose or surrounding area

pus in the nose

chronic watery eyes

reduced sense of smell

change in vision

enlarged lymph nodes in the neck

pain or pressure in the ears

hearing loss

numbness in the face

loosening, numbness, or pain in the teeth

difficulty opening the mouth

headache

Outlook

Bleeding from the nose when blowing it is a common experience. It is usually due to inflamed or damaged nasal tissues and blood vessels, and is not a cause for concern.

Nosebleeds are generally harmless, and stop on their own or after applying gentle pressure to the area.

Severe or repetitive nosebleeds can be a sign of an underlying medical condition that may require treatment, such blood disorders or obstructions.

People should speak with a doctor about severe or repetitive nosebleeds, especially when accompanied by additional symptoms.