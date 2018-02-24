If you are anything like me, you understand that perfectionism is more than a great opportunity to humblebrag during a job interview. You see perfectionism for what it really is: a nagging, self-criticizing inner voice that stands in the way of happiness. However, new research may have found a way to quell it.

If I hadn’t had a deadline for this news story, I would probably have spent a whole day tweaking it.

The opportunities are boundless: endless word rearranging, reading sentences out loud more times than I can count, and generally fooling myself into thinking that I’m distinguishing between nuances that are, most likely, indistinguishable to everybody else.

While paying attention to detail, ways to self-improve, and being passionate about what you do often leads to great work, an excessive focus on one’s mistakes can do the opposite and interfere with your performance.

Not only can perfectionism lead to endless procrastination (been there), missing deadlines (almost been there every day, sometimes multiple times per day), and being less productive, but research has also shown that this overly critical mindset makes people more prone to depression — and no wonder!

When you have a persecutory inner voice that constantly compares everything you do with an ever-changing standard, it makes sense that your mind would wallow in a soup of frustration, anger, and continuous dissatisfaction with oneself.

But what if there was a way to quieten down the little perfectionist monster inside of our heads? A new study suggests that there might be.

Researchers led by Madeleine Ferrari, from the Australian Catholic University in Sydney, examined the link between perfectionism, depression, and self-compassion in two groups: one comprising adolescents, and one with adults.