A study published in the journal Diabetologia has found some interesting associations between the age at which a person is diagnosed with diabetes and their risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer-related mortality.

Share on Pinterest The younger you are when diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the higher your odds of cardiovascular mortality, suggests a new study.

As recent studies have pointed out, the rates of newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes among young people in the United States have been on the rise.

According to a 2017 report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, around 208,000 people in the U.S. under the age of 20 were diagnosed with diabetes.

The age at which someone is diagnosed with diabetes has been linked to a progression in cardiometabolic risk factors. The younger the age at the time of diagnosis, the more likely the people are to be obese, have higher levels of “bad” cholesterol, and experience faster deterioration of their blood sugar control.

Now, Profs. Dianna Magliano and Jonathan Shaw, both from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Melbourne, Australia, set out to investigate the link between the age of a diabetes diagnosis and the risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer death.