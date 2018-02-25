Lovers of red wine, rejoice! Researchers have now identified yet another reason why you should keep on enjoying this beverage. Share on Pinterest Red wine stains the teeth, making your smile look like something out of a B-movie. But a new study says that it might protect your oral health. Some of us love to savor a glass of red wine — or two — with dinner every once in a while. The catch is that this velvety drink often leaves the teeth stained, so maybe it’s not such a good idea to order it on your first date or while out on a business dinner. That being the case, it’s certainly not intuitive to infer that red wine could do anything for your oral health — the contrary, rather. Still, this is precisely what a study conducted by researchers from Spain suggests. The research was led by M. Victoria Moreno-Arribas and colleagues from Instituto de Investigación en Ciencias de la Alimentación in Madrid, and the Department of Health and Genomics at the Center for Advanced Research in Public Health in Valencia. Moreno-Arribas and team have now published their findings in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

Polyphenols to the rescue We already had plenty of reasons to be partial to a glass of Merlot or Cabernet, even beyond their deep flavors and the way they make even a frugal meal seem richer and more sophisticated. (Top dinner party tip: just add a carafe of red wine to the table and color your guests impressed). This drink has actually been found to bring a lot of health benefits. A recent study said that it could help to keep the brain young, and previous research has tied it to hormonal health as well as heart disease prevention. With so many good qualities, we hardly needed more persuasion to slash any emerging sense of guilt and let the red wine flow. Yet Moreno-Arribas and her colleagues have revealed another merit that speaks in favor of red wine: some of its components may protect against the formation of cavities and against gum disease. Many of the health benefits of red wine come from its content of polyphenols , which are a series of micronutrients with antioxidant properties. As antioxidants, they can protect against action of free radicals, which are unstable atoms that play a key role in the cellular aging process. But polyphenols are nutritional superheroes with many secret weapons, and one of these is their impact on our gut bacteria. Some polyphenols can be absorbed into the small intestine, there to interact with the gut microbiota and fend off some of the bacterial “bad guys” that might threaten our health. Picking up on this thread, Moreno-Arribas and colleagues hypothesized that polyphenols found in red wine and grapes could have a similar, protective effect in the mouth, fending off harmful oral bacteria that cause cavities and gum disease.