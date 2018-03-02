The growing concern of type 2 diabetes needs no introduction — so, identifying a drug that is already in circulation that might help to fight the condition would be a welcome discovery.

Type 2 diabetes is rarely out of the headlines — and for good reason. Approximately 30.3 million people in the United States have diabetes, the vast majority of whom have type 2 diabetes.

This equates to about 1 in 10 U.S. citizens. Some states are hit harder than others. In Mississipi, for instance, almost 1 in 7 residents have a diabetes diagnosis.

When you consider that about 1 in 4 people with diabetes do not yet know that they have it, the figures are nothing short of staggering.

It’s all the more worrying when you remember that, although type 2 diabetes can be successfully managed in many cases, it is a condition that many will have for life. As such, diabetes is a huge burden on a person physically, mentally, and financially.

Because of the huge numbers involved and the significant suffering that it can bring, research into innovative treatments for type 2 diabetes is constantly rolling on.

In brief, type 2 diabetes is caused by lifestyle factors such as inactivity, poor diet, and obesity. It is a metabolic disorder that causes cells to stop responding to insulin. This has the effect of raising the level of sugar in the blood, which, in turn, damages the organs and systems of the body.

Alongside lifestyle interventions, many people with diabetes take medication to help keep their blood sugar levels in check. Although these can be useful, some have adverse side effects and others become less effective as they are used for longer periods of time. Researchers are keen, therefore, to find better alternatives.