The Indian red scorpion is one of the most dangerous scorpions in the world. Without treatment, a sting from this creature can kill a human in just 72 hours. But it’s not all bad; a compound found in its venom could help to treat one of the most common and debilitating health conditions in the United States.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that a compound in the venom of the Indian red scorpion may help to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Image credit: Dinesh Valke

In a new study, researchers have revealed how iberiotoxin — one of several compounds in the deadly venom of the Indian red scorpion — stopped the progression of rheumatoid arthritis in rat models of the disease.

Study leader Dr. Christine Beeton, of the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, and her colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.

In rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system launches an attack on the joints — particularly those of the hands, wrists, and knees — causing pain and inflammation.

It is estimated that around 1.5 million people in the U.S. are living with rheumatoid arthritis, and the disease is around three times as common among women than men.

As Dr. Beeton notes, a specialized type of cell in the joints called fibroblast-like synoviocytes (FLS) play an important role in rheumatoid arthritis .

“As they grow and move from joint to joint,” Dr. Beeton explains, “they secrete products that damage the joints and attract immune cells that cause inflammation and pain. As damage progresses, the joints become enlarged and are unable to move.”

In a previous study of people with rheumatoid arthritis, Dr. Beeton and colleagues discovered a potassium channel on the membrane of FLS cells — called KCa1.1 — that is involved in the development of the disease.

The researchers speculated that blocking this potassium channel may be one way to halt the progression of rheumatoid arthritis. In their latest study, they found that the scorpion venom compound iberiotoxin could do just that.